Canada Condemns Killing of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi - Gateway Gazette

Canada Condemns Killing of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

By Contributor

Oct 22

October 20, 2018 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today issued the following statement:

“Canada condemns the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has confirmed took place in its consulate in Istanbul.

“The explanations offered to date lack consistency and credibility.

“We also express our sincere condolences to Hatice Cengiz and the family and loved ones of Mr. Khashoggi. The pain they are enduring as a result of this tragedy is heartbreaking.

“We reiterate our call for a thorough investigation, in full collaboration with the Turkish authorities, and a full and rigorous accounting of the circumstances surrounding Mr. Khashoggi’s death.

“Those responsible for the killing must be held to account and must face justice.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

A Good Deal for Canadians

Canada Condemns Killing of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Turner Valley RCMP Arrest Two on Outstanding Warrants

Okotoks RCMP Investigate Arson of Local Business

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Second World War Veteran Reflects on War Amps 100 Years of “Amputees Helping Amputees” Next Post AHS Weekly Wellness: Healthy Halloween