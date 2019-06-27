Canada Day in Foothills County - Gateway Gazette

July 1 is Canada Day! In honour of our beautiful country’s birthday, join in on the many activities organized in our communities to showcase how proud you are to be a Canadian!

The Millarville Races

Hosted by the Millarville Racing and Agricultural Society, the Millarville Races have been an annual tradition since 1905. This year’s races include ladies’ sidesaddle, thoroughbred horse racing with Pari-Mutuel Betting, stock races, and pack horse races. Children can also participate in activities such as face-painting, a petting zoo, foot races, and more! Between the races feel free to peruse a smaller version of the Millarville Farmers Market or unwind in the Beer Garden. Tickets are $10 and kids 12 and under are free.

Diamond Music Fest

Come out to Erma Joy Brown Park in Black Diamond.

Featuring the talents of:



The Heebee-jeebees



Taken By Sanity



The Billionaire Philanthropists



Marcus Trummer Band



Julia Roar

Shannon Beck

Robbie Nauffts

Sharon Hart & Bill Battensby

Also showcasing The Heat Drummers and Dancers and canine performances by The Bark Side.

Don’t forget the annual fireworks display behind Rona.

Okotoks Canada Day Celebrations

Join your friends and neighbours at the Recreation Centre for a multi-cultural celebration with family-friendly activities, from 9:30am to 4pm. Gather at Riverside Park at dusk for fireworks.

Canada Day in High River

The fun kicks off in George Lane Park at noon with music and entertainment on two stages. Don’t miss out on the birthday cake! Wrap up the day at Emerson Lake with fireworks.

Canada Day at the Bar U Ranch

Free Admission!

Historic Flag Raising Ceremony and Birthday cake at 11 AM.

Live Western entertainment on the Calgary Stampede Mobile Stage starting at 1130 AM.

Free horse-drawn wagon shuttle.

Hands on activities including roping, rope-making, sampling cowboy coffee by the campfire.

Visit our ranch-yard animals. Chickens, turkeys, pigs and a calf.

For more information on these great events check out our calendar.