Liberals Shut Agriculture Sector Out of Canada Food Guide Review

OTTAWA, ON – February 7th, Liberal members on the Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food defeated a motion that would have allowed farmers and producers to participate in the committee’s study of Canada’s new Food Guide. In response, Conservative Shadow Ministers for Agriculture and Agri-Food Luc Berthold and John Barlow, along with Earl Dreeshen, Member of Parliament for Red Deer-Mountain View, released the following statement:

“It is shameful that the Liberals are refusing to hear from farmers, ranchers and agri-businesses that will be directly impacted by the new Canada Food Guide.

“We continue to hear from experts and physicians who are concerned that the proposed changes to the Canada Food Guide are based on ideology rather than on good science.

“By voting against this motion, the Liberals are ignoring the voices of those who work tirelessly to cultivate the food we eat. Shutting them out of the conversation is short-sighted, ideological and harmful for both the economy and the consumer.

“Canada’s Conservatives will continue to fight for our producers as the Liberals develop the new Canada Food Guide.”

Background: Canada Food Guide Study Must Include Agriculture Stakeholders

On December 12th, Luc Berthold put forward a similar motion to the Health Committee. While the Health Committee did study the Canada Food Guide, the Liberal government inexplicably denied the participation of witnesses from the agriculture sector in its study.

On December 12th, Luc Berthold put forward a similar motion to the Health Committee. While the Health Committee did study the Canada Food Guide, the Liberal government inexplicably denied the participation of witnesses from the agriculture sector in its study.

