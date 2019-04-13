Canada Goose Announces New Stores in World-Class Retail Destinations in Europe and North America - Gateway Gazette

From Paris and Milan to the Canadian Rockies, Canada Goose Will Open Six New Stores in Fall/Winter 2019

TORONTO /CNW/ – Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS,TSX: GOOS) today announced plans to open six new stores with two in Europe, one in the United States and three in Canada. Set to open in fall/winter 2019, the new stores highlight the increasing demand both at home and internationally for the performance luxury brand.

“Success in retail is about more than just selling things – it’s about helping people find the perfect product, while delivering exceptional service and creating a memorable experience. Canada Goose stores deliver on that and more,” said Dani Reiss, President and CEO, Canada Goose. “In addition to growing our footprint in Asia, expanding in Europeand broadening our presence in North America enables our fans to explore all of our collections in a unique and engaging environment and discover the story behind our products, unfiltered.”

Canada Goose will open its first store in Italy on Via della Spiga, one of the most sophisticated streets in Milan’s Fashion District, the epicentre of global luxury apparel brands. Featuring an Arctic-inspired mid-century environment, the store will combine design elements of both Canadian and Italian heritage. In Paris, the new store will be located on Rue St. Honoré, home to the world’s most exclusive boutiques. In the U.S., Canada Goose will open its fifth location in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Mall of America, one of the top tourist destinations in the country and a renowned leader in retail, dining and entertainment. Each of these stores will feature a ‘Cold Room’, the brand’s highly-acclaimed immersive shopping experience that brings the outside indoors, where shoppers can test out Canada Goose products in the environments for which they were created.

In Canada, the brand will open three new locations to serve its growing home market. Its second Toronto location will be at CF Sherway Gardens, a luxury shopping mall located west of the downtown core. In Alberta, Canada Goose will open a new store in West Edmonton Mall, the largest shopping mall in North America, which will also include a ‘Cold Room’. Additionally, Canada Goose will open at Cascade Shops in Banff, Canada’s most visited national park, a leading international tourist destination, and UNESCO World Heritage Site. The new stores will showcase the full assortment of the brand’s outerwear, knitwear and accessories, as well as seasonal collections and collaborations.

Canada Goose currently operates 11 company stores across three continents with each premier location weaving together the brand’s authentic 60+-year Canadian heritage with modern designs that reflect the local aesthetics of each city.

For more information about upcoming store openings, visit: canadagoose.com

Founded in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada in 1957, Canada Goose has grown into one of the world’s leading makers of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic and inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship. From Antarctic research facilities and the Canadian High Arctic, to the streets of New York, London, Milan, Paris, and Tokyo, people are proud to wear Canada Goose products. Employing more than 3,800 people worldwide, Canada Goose is a recognized leader for its Made in Canadacommitment, and is a long-time partner of Polar Bears International. Visit canadagoose.com for more information.

