Canada Has Liberal Minority Government - Gateway Gazette

In the Foothills John Barlow (Conservative) swept in with over 80% of the votes to remain as our Member of Parliament. Congratulations John!

Party Candidate Votes Percentof Votes Bar graph of percentage of votes Conservative John Barlow 48,753 82.0 % NDP-New Democratic Party Mickail Hendi 3,460 5.8 % People’s Party Greg Hession 1,535 2.6 % Green Party Bridget Lacey 2,155 3.6 % Liberal Cheryl Moller 3,563 6.0 % Total number of valid votes: 59,466

Polls Reporting: 250 of 256 (97.66 %)

Voter Turnout: 59,466 of 86,027 registered electors (69.12 %) — does not include electors who registered on election day.

Population: 113,227

Number of electors on list: 86,027

*these results are all unofficial

Nationally

The unofficial results show the Liberals winning 157 polls with the Conservatives winning 121. Popular vote has the Conservatives ahead with 34.4% and Liberals with 33.1% (this is actual votes cast at the 338 polls).

Preliminary Results from Elections Canada

National Voting Results (These preliminary results are based on the data provided by the returning officers on election night.)

Party Leading

(Electoral Districts) %of electoral districts Bar graph of percentage of electoral districts Number of votes %of Votes Bar graph of percentage of votes Animal Protection Party 0 0.0 % 2,868 0.0 % Bloc Québécois 32 9.5 % 1,069,205 8.4 % CFF – Canada’s Fourth Front 0 0.0 % 527 0.0 % Christian Heritage Party 0 0.0 % 14,080 0.1 % Communist 0 0.0 % 2,337 0.0 % Conservative 121 35.8 % 4,389,256 34.3 % Green Party 3 0.9 % 789,843 6.2 % Independent 1 0.3 % 47,139 0.4 % Liberal 156 46.2 % 4,244,621 33.2 % Libertarian 0 0.0 % 5,597 0.0 % ML 0 0.0 % 3,239 0.0 % National Citizens Alliance 0 0.0 % 482 0.0 % Nationalist 0 0.0 % 192 0.0 % NDP-New Democratic Party 25 7.4 % 1,990,957 15.6 % No Affiliation 0 0.0 % 1,205 0.0 % Parti Rhinocéros Party 0 0.0 % 7,510 0.1 % PC Party 0 0.0 % 1,055 0.0 % People’s Party 0 0.0 % 213,508 1.7 % Pour l’Indépendance du Québec 0 0.0 % 2,989 0.0 % Radical Marijuana 0 0.0 % 755 0.0 % Stop Climate Change 0 0.0 % 170 0.0 % UPC 0 0.0 % 444 0.0 % VCP 0 0.0 % 5,209 0.0 % Total: 338 12,793,188

Polls Reporting: 57,676 of 73,536 (78.43 %)

Voter Turnout: 12,793,188 of 27,126,166 registered electors (47.16 %) — does not include electors who registered on election day.

Required for majority: 170