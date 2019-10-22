Canada Has Liberal Minority Government - Gateway Gazette

|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentof Votes
|Bar graph of percentage of votes
|Conservative
|John Barlow
|48,753
|82.0 %
|NDP-New Democratic Party
|Mickail Hendi
|3,460
|5.8 %
|People’s Party
|Greg Hession
|1,535
|2.6 %
|Green Party
|Bridget Lacey
|2,155
|3.6 %
|Liberal
|Cheryl Moller
|3,563
|6.0 %
|Total number of valid votes:
|59,466
Polls Reporting: 250 of 256 (97.66 %)
Voter Turnout: 59,466 of 86,027 registered electors (69.12 %) — does not include electors who registered on election day.
Population: 113,227
Number of electors on list: 86,027
*these results are all unofficial
The unofficial results show the Liberals winning 157 polls with the Conservatives winning 121. Popular vote has the Conservatives ahead with 34.4% and Liberals with 33.1% (this is actual votes cast at the 338 polls).
National Voting Results (These preliminary results are based on the data provided by the returning officers on election night.)
|Party
|
Leading
(Electoral Districts)
|%of electoral districts
|Bar graph of percentage of electoral districts
|Number of votes
|%of Votes
|Bar graph of percentage of votes
|Animal Protection Party
|0
|0.0 %
|2,868
|0.0 %
|Bloc Québécois
|32
|9.5 %
|1,069,205
|8.4 %
|CFF – Canada’s Fourth Front
|0
|0.0 %
|527
|0.0 %
|Christian Heritage Party
|0
|0.0 %
|14,080
|0.1 %
|Communist
|0
|0.0 %
|2,337
|0.0 %
|Conservative
|121
|35.8 %
|4,389,256
|34.3 %
|Green Party
|3
|0.9 %
|789,843
|6.2 %
|Independent
|1
|0.3 %
|47,139
|0.4 %
|Liberal
|156
|46.2 %
|4,244,621
|33.2 %
|Libertarian
|0
|0.0 %
|5,597
|0.0 %
|ML
|0
|0.0 %
|3,239
|0.0 %
|National Citizens Alliance
|0
|0.0 %
|482
|0.0 %
|Nationalist
|0
|0.0 %
|192
|0.0 %
|NDP-New Democratic Party
|25
|7.4 %
|1,990,957
|15.6 %
|No Affiliation
|0
|0.0 %
|1,205
|0.0 %
|Parti Rhinocéros Party
|0
|0.0 %
|7,510
|0.1 %
|PC Party
|0
|0.0 %
|1,055
|0.0 %
|People’s Party
|0
|0.0 %
|213,508
|1.7 %
|Pour l’Indépendance du Québec
|0
|0.0 %
|2,989
|0.0 %
|Radical Marijuana
|0
|0.0 %
|755
|0.0 %
|Stop Climate Change
|0
|0.0 %
|170
|0.0 %
|UPC
|0
|0.0 %
|444
|0.0 %
|VCP
|0
|0.0 %
|5,209
|0.0 %
|Total:
|338
|12,793,188
Polls Reporting: 57,676 of 73,536 (78.43 %)
Voter Turnout: 12,793,188 of 27,126,166 registered electors (47.16 %) — does not include electors who registered on election day.
Required for majority: 170
|Lib.
|Cons.
|B.Q.
|N.D.P.
|Other
|Total
|Leading(Seats):
|156
|Conservative (leading)121
|32
|25
|4
|338
|% of votes:
|33.1 %
|34.4 %
|8.3 %
|15.6 %
|8.6 %
|100.0 %