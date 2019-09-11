Canada Heading to the Polls in October - Gateway Gazette

The 2019 Canadian federal election is scheduled to take place on October 21, 2019. Parliament was dissolved by Governor General Julie Payette on September 11, 2019 on the advice of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Federal General Election Underway

GATINEAU, Wednesday, September 11, 2019

The 43rd federal general election is currently underway.

Electors have many options to vote, including at their assigned polling station on election day (Monday, October 21) or during advance polling days (Friday, October 11 to Monday, October 14). They can also vote at any Elections Canada office across Canada or by mail (deadlines apply). Find out more here.

Elections Canada offices are now open in each of the 338 federal electoral districts. Electors can visit any Elections Canada office to get information, register, or vote.

All Canadian citizens who are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote.

To vote, they must: Be registered . Most electors are already registered. To register online or to check or update their voter registration, electors can visit elections.ca/register. They can also visit an Elections Canada office, or call us at 1-800-463-6868 to request a mail-in registration form. Electors can register at any time between now and October 15. If they miss this deadline, they can register at the polls on election day, just before they vote. Show proof of their identity and address . There are many different pieces of identification that can be used to prove identity and address. The full list is available online.



Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament. (Elections Canada)

Make informed decisions before you vote on October 21st

Party websites:

Conservative Party of Canada – Andrew Scheer, leader

Green Party of Canada – Elizabeth May, leader

Liberal Party of Canada – Justin Trudeau, leader

Canada’s NDP – Jagmeet Singh, leader

Also in the running…..

Bloc Québécois – Yves-François Blanchet, leader

People’s Party of Canada – Maxime Bernier, leader

And….. (visit Wikipedia for more information)

Animal Protection Party of Canada – Liz White

Christian Heritage Party of Canada – Rodney L. Taylor

Communist Party of Canada – Liz Rowley

Libertarian Party of Canada – Tim Moen

Marijuana Party – Blair Longley

Marxist–Leninist Party of Canada – Anna Di Carlo

National Citizens Alliance – Stephen J. Garvey

Progressive Canadian Party – Joe Hueglin

Rhinoceros Party – Sébastien Corriveau