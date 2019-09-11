Canada Heading to the Polls in October - Gateway Gazette

The 2019 Canadian federal election is scheduled to take place on October 21, 2019. Parliament was dissolved by Governor General Julie Payette on September 11, 2019 on the advice of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Federal General Election Underway
GATINEAU, Wednesday, September 11, 2019
The 43rd federal general election is currently underway.
Electors have many options to vote, including at their assigned polling station on election day (Monday, October 21) or during advance polling days (Friday, October 11 to Monday, October 14). They can also vote at any Elections Canada office across Canada or by mail (deadlines apply). Find out more here.
Elections Canada offices are now open in each of the 338 federal electoral districts. Electors can visit any Elections Canada office to get information, register, or vote.
All Canadian citizens who are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote.
To vote, they must:
Be registered. Most electors are already registered. To register online or to check or update their voter registration, electors can visit elections.ca/register. They can also visit an Elections Canada office, or call us at 1-800-463-6868 to request a mail-in registration form. Electors can register at any time between now and October 15. If they miss this deadline, they can register at the polls on election day, just before they vote.
Show proof of their identity and address. There are many different pieces of identification that can be used to prove identity and address. The full list is available online.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament. (Elections Canada)
