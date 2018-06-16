Canada, Mexico and USA Selected as Hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ - Gateway Gazette

- 68th FIFA Congress designates the United Bid with 67 per cent of the 200 valid votes
- Supreme legislative body approves solid financial statements and budget for the 2019-2022 cycle
The 2026 FIFA World Cup™ will be staged in Canada, Mexico and the United States. This Wednesday, 13 June, the 68th FIFA Congress convened in Moscow and designated the three countries as the hosts of football’s most prestigious tournament, which by then will be played with 48 teams.
The United Bid received 134 of 200 votes cast, or 67 per cent. Morocco tallied 65 votes (33 per cent), and one single member association voted not to choose either of the two bids.
On the eve of the opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made an appearance at the Expocentre and delivered a speech to the representatives of FIFA’s member associations reiterating the country’s readiness to welcome the world.
Financial results and budget for 2019-2022 approved
The 68th FIFA Congress, among other decisions, ratified the 2017 Financial Report and approved the budget for the 2019-2022 cycle, with an unwavering focus on football development.
After having been presented with updated financial results which show that FIFA has currently contracted more than USD 6.1 billion in revenues – or 108 per cent of its full-cycle budget for 2015-2018 – the FIFA Congress approved the budget for the 2019-2022 cycle, which assumes a growth in revenue to USD 6.56 billion. Of this number, 70 per cent is already contracted. The budget for expenses is USD 6.46 billion, of which 80 per cent will be invested in football activities.
The budget for the FIFA Forward Programme will be increased by USD 667 million to a total of USD 1.746 billion. As a result, the investment in development & education increases by 41 per cent compared to the current cycle.
The 69th FIFA Congress is scheduled for 5 June 2019, in Paris, on the eve of the opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™.
Source: FIFA