Canada, Mexico and USA Selected as Hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ - Gateway Gazette

The 2026 FIFA World Cup™ will be staged in Canada, Mexico and the United States. This Wednesday, 13 June, the 68th FIFA Congress convened in Moscow and designated the three countries as the hosts of football’s most prestigious tournament, which by then will be played with 48 teams.

The United Bid received 134 of 200 votes cast, or 67 per cent. Morocco tallied 65 votes (33 per cent), and one single member association voted not to choose either of the two bids.

On the eve of the opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made an appearance at the Expocentre and delivered a speech to the representatives of FIFA’s member associations reiterating the country’s readiness to welcome the world.