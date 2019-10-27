Canada Post Community Foundation Issues Grants of $1.2 million to Better the Lives of Children - Gateway Gazette

118 groups across the country will receive funds to help children, as new stamps go on sale to raise funds for next year’s grants

OTTAWA – The Canada Post Community Foundation today announced approximately $1.2 million in grants to 118 groups that help children in communities across Canada, as new stamps went on sale to help raise funds for next year’s grants

In addition to the annual stamp issue, the Foundation raises funds through a five-week in-store campaign to solicit point-of-sale donations from customers, from local fundraisers by employees, and a year-round employee payroll donation program. Funds go to organizations that operate in the province or territory in which they were raised.

Over the past eight years, the Foundation has granted more than $8 million to hundreds of initiatives. They include literacy and language programs, youth outreach services, gender and sexual diversity programs, arts and recreation projects, special education programs, childhood health programs, anti-bullying initiatives, mentoring programs and many others.

Among this year’s organizations receiving grants are:

Kids Help Phone, which helps children and youth through 24/7 bilingual professional counselling and support services;

Easter Seals Alberta, for its Camp Horizon Earth Program, an adaptive hiking program for kids with disabilities or medical conditions;

Les YMCA du Québec, for its Alternative Suspension Program, which supports suspended students who benefit from more structure than traditional school suspensions offer.

About the Foundation

Established in 2012, the Canada Post Community Foundation for Children provides grants to Canadian schools, charities and organizations in an effort to make a difference in the lives of children in our communities.

About the stamp issue

The 2019 Canada Post Community Foundation stamp issue is the work of Chad Roberts, of Chad Roberts Design Ltd, with illustrations by Joanna Todd. The brightly coloured pair of stamps – featuring whimsical frozen treats, strolling hand in hand – invokes nostalgia and reminds us that childhood should offer sweet memories. The stamp is available at Canada Post outlets throughout Canada and online at www.canadapost.ca/shop.