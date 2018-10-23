Canada Post Rotating Strikes are Underway - Gateway Gazette

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) started rotating strikes after 12:01 this morning in the Greater Toronto Area, (excluding Scarborough) and most of the 905-region. Mail and parcels will not be delivered or picked up in Toronto during the rotating strike.

However, Toronto is also a key processing hub for mail and parcels in Canada. The union’s rotating strike will therefore have a significant impact on our operations. Canada Post will make every effort to minimize the impact, but customers across the country may see delays for parcel and mail delivery.

Canada Post continues to operate across the rest of Canada and is accepting and delivering mail and parcels in all other locations.

We remain committed to arriving at a negotiated settlement with CUPW, while making every effort to minimize the impact of any disruption on the customers we serve.

On Monday the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) staged rotating strikes in and around Victoria, Edmonton, Windsor and Halifax.

Canada Post has made significant offers to CUPW which include increased wages, job security, and improved benefits and has not asked for any concessions in return.

We value the relationship with the union and have been able to find common ground on some issues and have also committed to work together constructively on several important files. Those include working together to address employees workload concerns caused by parcel growth, additional financial services and going beyond pay equity for Rural and Suburban employees by extending job security and moving to one uniform.

Canada Post will remain open for business, continuing to operate if the union decides to conduct rotating strikes across the country next week. We will notify customers of any disruptions planned by the union as soon as we are aware, however customers may experience some minor delays.

We know Canadians are depending on us to deliver more than ever and understand their concern. We are working hard to get a quick resolution.