Canada Releases First Ever Poverty Reduction Strategy: Opportunity For All - Gateway Gazette

Canada Releases First Ever Poverty Reduction Strategy: Opportunity For All

By Contributor

Sep 02

Canada released their first ever Poverty Reduction Strategy this month. The strategy aims to reduce poverty by 50% by 2030, reduce chronic homelessness by 50%, improve water quality on reserves by 2021, and reduce housing needs for 530,000 households. Accountability measures are included, such as Canada’s first official poverty line, and the creation of a National Advisory Board on Poverty that will regularly track and report on progress. Additionally, legislation to support the strategy will be proposed. Read the full strategy here

