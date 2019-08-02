Canada Remembers the Korean War - Gateway Gazette

Minister of Veterans Affairs and Minister of National Defence mark Korean War Veterans Day

Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs

Veterans Affairs, Ottawa (July 27, 2019) – The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement to mark the anniversary of the Korean War Armistice:

“The Korean War Armistice was signed on July 27th, 1953, bringing an end to the fighting on the Korean Peninsula. We recognize this milestone in Canada each year as Korean War Veterans Day.

“On June 25, 1950, North Korean troops invaded South Korea, setting off more than three years of bitter conflict. A total of 18 United Nations (UN) member countries, including Canada, the United States and South Korea joined in the fight for peace.

“Beginning in July 1950 the Royal Canadian Air Force helped transport supplies and troops. By August, Her Majesty’s Canadian Ships (HMCS) Sioux, Athabaskan and Cayuga were in the waters off Korea. They were the first to support UN operations. These ships evacuated troops, bombarded onshore enemy positions, defended the UN fleet and helped blockade the coast.

“Today, we remember and pay tribute to the more than 26,000 Canadians who left to serve by land, sea and air in defence of peace and freedom in Korea.

“The Korean War was a significant chapter in Canada’s proud military history. Our troops greatly distinguished themselves throughout the conflict. In the Kapyong Valley, the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry fought alongside other allied soldiers to slow down the enemy advance and prevent a breakthrough. The Canadians, along with others involved in the action, would earn the prestigious United States Presidential Unit Citation.

“The names of the 516 brave Canadians who died helping to restore peace in the “Land of Morning Calm” are inscribed in the Korean War Book of Remembrance. We owe them, and all who answered the call to aid Korea, our heartfelt gratitude. Today, and every day, we will remember them.

“Lest we forget.”