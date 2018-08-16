Canada Revenue Agency Fraud Scam - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks Alberta – RCMP have recently received reports of a telephone scam circulating where individuals posing as Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) tell the call recipient they own money to CRA and can pay with Google cards or some form of alternate gift card purchase.
