Canada Revenue Agency Fraud Scam - Gateway Gazette

Canada Revenue Agency Fraud Scam

By Contributor

Aug 16
Okotoks Alberta – RCMP have recently received reports of a telephone scam circulating where individuals posing as Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) tell the call recipient they own money to CRA and can pay with Google cards or some form of alternate gift card purchase.
RCMP want to remind the public these requests for payment are not actual calls from CRA and should be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/ or by phone toll free 1-888-495-8501
If you receive an unsolicited call, we remind the public to always protect their personal information and do not give out the following over the phone:
  • Full name;
  • Date of birth;
  • Social Insurance Number;
  • Banking information;
  • Passwords;
  • Home address.

