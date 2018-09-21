Canada Steals the Show with World Championship Wins - Gateway Gazette

From taking the lead in Men’s Volleyball to having a gold-medal sweep in Rowing, Team Canada stole the show at World Championships.

Here is the breakdown of the weekend.

Volleyball

Fantastic recovery by Canada 🇨🇦 @VBallCanada that bagged its third victory on its first three matches on the #FIVBMensWCH for the first time ever. 🇨🇦 Canada 3-1 China 🇨🇳 (25-22, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23).#volleyballWCHs #volleyball pic.twitter.com/xOEsx4Tfqe — Volleyball World (@FIVBVolleyball) September 15, 2018



Canada was undefeated in Pool B of the 2018 FIVB Men’s World Championship after a 3-1 victory over China on Saturday at the Arena Monbat in Ruse. Team captain Gordon Perrin finished as a top scorer with 26 points, and Sharone Vernon-Evans added 14. Canada will prepare for its match against 2016 Olympic champions, Brazil, which takes place Monday night in Ruse.

Curling

Read More: Fun Facts about Curling

Canada’s men’s, women’s and mixed doubles teams pulled off historic feats at the Curling World Cup. Each team won its corresponding final to become the first-ever winners of each event. It will also go down in history as the first time one nation has swept all three events.

Tennis

Read More: Canada secures spot in World Group for 2019 Davis Cup Qualifying Round

It was an amazing weekend at the Davis Cup for Team Canada. Milos Raonic defeated Scott Griekspoor of the Netherlands 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-4 to secure Canada’s place in Davis Cup world group qualifying next year.

Rowing

Read More: Janssens and Filmer win women’s pair gold at World Rowing Championship

Canada earned 2nd women’s eight silver medal at the rowing world championships on Sunday. The team finished less than 3 seconds behind victorious Americans in Bulgaria

Another rowing victory by Hillary Janssens and Caileigh Filmer . The duo won gold in 6:50.67s at the Rowing World Championship in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, on Saturday. Canada reached the top of the podium just over two seconds ahead of New Zealand’s Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler (6:52.96s).

Karate

Haya Jumaa wins Bronze in female kumite -61kg at the 2018 Berlin Premier League K-1 tournament

Source: Canadian Olympic Team