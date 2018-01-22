Canada Supports Next Wave of Emerging Renewable Power

Ottawa — Investments in innovative emerging renewable technology will contribute to diversifying Canada’s energy sources and ensure we retain our position as a world leader in the development of the next wave of renewable energy. They will also create good jobs for Canadians and ensure our communities are healthy and productive places to live.

Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Jim Carr, today announced the launch of a $200 million expression of interest for the innovative Emerging Renewable Power Program to expand renewable energy sources available to provinces as they work to reduce emissions from their electricity sectors while establishing new green industries in Canada.

The funding, which is part of the Government’s investment of $21.9 billion over 11 years to support green infrastructure under the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change, will help drive Canada’s efforts to build a clean economy by expanding commercially viable, investment-ready, renewable power technologies, such as tidal, geothermal and offshore wind.

This program will reduce the risks associated with these technologies, help reduce their cost, and allow the sector to more easily navigate through regulatory issues, making the technology more accessible in the long run. Over time, this will help Canada’s electricity system draw on a more diverse set of clean technologies, and make an even greater contribution to our climate change commitments.

To help community members, businesses and other interested Canadians find information on federal programming to support the deployment of emerging renewable power projects, a new webpage has been established, which includes a comprehensive guide to funding for eligible projects: https://www.nrcan.gc.ca/energy/funding/20502

Canada is committed to clean energy, innovation and energy security as it continues to move towards a low-carbon economy. Through Generation Energy, Canadians made it clear that renewable energy needs to play a greater role in Canada’s energy mix.