Canada Welcomes David Saint-Jacques Back Home - Gateway Gazette

Longueuil, Quebec – Today the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, was at the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) headquarters to welcome Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacquesduring his first visit since returning to Earth.

From December 3, 2018, to June 24, 2019, David Saint-Jacques lived and worked on board the International Space Station (ISS). At 204 days, his mission was the longest conducted by a Canadian astronaut to date. While in space, David became the fourth CSA astronaut to perform a spacewalk and the first to use Canadarm2 to catch a visiting spacecraft. Together, he and his crewmates dedicated a record amount of time to science on the ISS.

Quotes

“Today, I am happy to welcome one of our space explorers back to Canada. David showed the resourcefulness, intelligence, courage and determination that make him such a great role model to our youth. His record-setting accomplishments in space demonstrate why our new Space Strategy is an investment in our future and youth.” – The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

Associated links