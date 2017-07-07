Canada-wide Trade Agreement Takes Effect

Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous issued the following statement on the Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA) coming into force:

“As we celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary, we’re proud to see the Canadian Free Trade Agreement come into effect on July 1.

“Companies and workers from other provinces and territories have long benefited from Alberta’s open borders. The CFTA levels the playing field, and gives Alberta businesses the same access to other provinces’ markets that their businesses have enjoyed for decades – allowing Alberta entrepreneurs, investors and workers easier and more open access to opportunities across Canada.

“These opportunities will allow Alberta companies to diversify, innovate, expand and create jobs while strengthening our position internationally. At the same time, we have ensured the agreement provides fair treatment for Albertans at home.

“The new agreement is a good deal for our province. Alberta exports to the rest of Canada exceeded $65 billion in 2015 and I have no doubt our exports and economy will continue to grow.

“The new CFTA is a modern and comprehensive framework for domestic trade and provides a clear set of trade rules and resolution processes. It is a crucial piece that will help create a more open and stable marketplace across our country.

“This agreement is a testament to the spirit of collaboration between Canada’s provinces and territories. I look forward to seeing what Alberta and Canada can accomplish as we usher in the next 150 years.”