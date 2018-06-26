Canada’s Conservatives Issue Statement on Trans Mountain Expansion - Gateway Gazette

Ottawa, Ontario – Shannon Stubbs, Conservative Shadow Minister for Natural Resources, issued the following statement after (June 20) Natural Resources committee meeting:

“Today, the Minister of Natural Resources confirmed that the Liberals failed to exert federal jurisdiction over the Trans Mountain Expansion project and that he has no idea when the construction of this important project will begin. It’s been almost a month since the Prime Minister announced that Canadian taxpayers would be on the hook for his failure to champion our energy sector, and clearly the Liberals still don’t have a plan.

“Minister Carr also admitted that there are delays in the permitting process and that he has no idea how many jobs the project will create.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable that the Liberals can’t answer basic questions about the Trans Mountain Expansion. The Prime Minister is nationalizing a pipeline and he can’t even tell Canadians the total cost. Taxpayers deserve to know how much the Prime Minister’s failure is going to cost them.

“Canada’s Conservatives will continue to stand up for Canada’s resource sector, and most importantly, the men and women whose livelihoods depend on it. They can count on us to give them a voice against a Prime Minister determined to phase out their jobs.”