Canada’s Fallen in Afghanistan Honoured During Rededication Ceremony - Gateway Gazette

Today, the Canadian Armed Forces paid tribute to Canada’s Fallen in Afghanistan during a rededication ceremony of the Kandahar Cenotaph in the Afghanistan Memorial Hall at National Defence Headquarters (Carling) Ottawa.
The ceremony provided an opportunity for family and friends of Canada’s Fallen to commemorate the legacy and sacrifices of those they lost.
It was also an occasion to honour the bravery and sacrifice made by Canadian civilians who contributed to the Afghanistan mission and American military members who served under Canadian command.
Senior military and departmental leadership, wounded soldiers and Veterans from units, headquarters, and formations in which the fallen soldiers served, and Canadian journalists who reported during the war also attended the ceremony. A number of VIPs were present to pay tribute, including Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada; the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence; Ms. Jody Thomas, Deputy Minister of National Defence; General Jonathan Vance, Chief of the Defence Staff; and Mrs. Anita Cenerini, the 2018 National Silver Cross mother.
“The Afghanistan Memorial Hall stands as a tribute to those who gave their lives in service to their country during our mission in Afghanistan. Today, we honour and remember those fallen in Afghanistan and their family and friends. We will always remember their strength, courage and sacrifice. They will never be forgotten.”
The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence
“Today we gather to re-dedicate our Kandahar Cenotaph here at home on Canadian soil. Each stone bears the face and badge of one of our fallen, and together, they serve as a memorial to the sacrifice of Canada at war in Afghanistan. The solace this Cenotaph offered us in combat will remind every Canadian who visits it, military and civilian alike, of war’s true cost and our duty to remember the courage of those who gave all.”
General Jonathan Vance, Chief of the Defence Staff
“Today’s rededication ceremony is another important milestone in honouring our country’s legacy in Afghanistan. Together, we paid respects to their bravery, their strength and the ultimate sacrifice made by all military and civilians who served, and we thank the families who supported them. In its location at the Afghanistan Memorial Hall, we will continue to protect the legacy of the Fallen and remember their contributions to the Afghanistan mission.”
Lieutenant–General Jean-Marc Lanthier, Commander Canadian Army