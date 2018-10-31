Canadian Angus Association Announces $60,000, Five-Year Sponsorship of Canadian Red Angus Promotion Society’s Red Round-Up Junior Heifer Calf Extravaganza - Gateway Gazette

Rocky View County, AB — The Canadian Angus Association presented $10,000 in prize money to youth competitors at the 46th annual Canadian Red Round-Up that took place in Olds, AB over the weekend. This funding is the first installment in a five-year commitment of sponsorship funding to the Canadian Red Angus Promotion Society for the Red Round-Up Junior Heifer Calf Extravaganza.

The relatively new Junior Extravaganza sees all heifer calves paraded at Red Round-Up for juniors to evaluate and decide which one they might like to show in a special junior class. The juniors then bid and buy the right to show one of these heifers.

Canadian Angus sponsorship was presented to those placing 1st through 4th with 100% of our donation awarded to these four juniors and used as a sale credit toward their Red Round-Up purchase.

The inaugural recipients of the funding were:

1st place: Jordan Dorrance — $4,000 showing Lot 44 Red Cinder Freyja 129F

2nd place: Parker Mclaughlin — $3,000 showing Lot 61 Red Vikse Hamilee 76F

3rd place: Isabella Mackenzie — $2,000 showing Lot 51 Red Dwajo Cherry 34F

4th place: Erika Mackenzie — $1,000 showing Lot 55 Red Piro Soapy 827F

CAA is providing $10,000 in sponsorship in each 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. In 2022, the 50th anniversary of Red Round-Up, we will increase our sponsorship commitment to $20,000.

Red Round-Up has the reputation of being the Red Angus ‘event of the year.’ Consignments to Red Round-Up are considered among the best genetics from across Canada. One of the highest compliments to be given to an animal is to say that it was purchased at Red Round-Up. Consignors believe that participation in Red Round-Up is an honour and a unique showcase.

This sponsorship is one of the initiatives within the new Canadian Angus Strategic Plan. It meets two of the plan’s seven goals:

Goal #6: Impact the cattle and beef industry through Canadian Angus leadership and connectivity

Increase involvement in regional and national organizations.

Goal #7: Grow our Canadian Angus Foundation Inc.

Create opportunities for our Canadian Junior Angus, Mentorship and New Generation Breeder Development programs, elevating the capability and recognition of our members to the highest international standards.

The Canadian Angus Association is Canada’s largest purebred beef breed organization. The Association represents more than 2,000 members across Canada for the purposes of registering and recording the pedigrees of purebred Angus cattle in the closed HerdBook and promoting the breed across Canada. The member-approved mandate is to maintain breed registry, breed purity and provide services that enhance the growth and position of the Angus breed.