Canadian Angus Association Announces Election Results

McLean will replace retiring director and Past President Tammi Ribey. Ribey was elected to the CAA Board of Directors in 2013. In her home province she maintains a 400-acre farm in Bruce County near the village of Paisley. She has a 25-year-old veterinary practice with both large and small animals. Ribey’s father Gary Harron served as President in 1996. They are the only father and daughter to both serve as President of the Canadian Angus Association. Ribey will be Chair of the third Canadian Beef Industry Conference when it moves to Ontario in August 2018.

McLean and his brother Murray operate a purebred Angus cow herd, Melmac Angus Farms near Melbourne, Ontario with 35 cows. Their father Ron started the herd in 1974. They also grow corn and soybeans. McLean has served as president of the Melbourne Fair Board, Lambton County 4-H Association, Watford Optimist Club, Western Ontario Angus Association and Ontario Angus Association. He is currently a co-chairperson of the Watford Silver Stick Hockey Association and director of the Watford Optimist Co-op Housing board.

In addition to the elections, Maritime Director Trevor Welch, Quebec Director Ryan Currie and Manitoba Director Shawn Birmingham were all acclaimed in their respective regions and will return to the CAA Board of Directors for their second (and final) consecutive three-year terms, also serving from 2017-2020.