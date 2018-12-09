Canadian Angus Association Announces Incoming CEO - Gateway Gazette

Rocky View County, AB — On behalf of the Board of Directors, Trevor Welch, President of the Canadian Angus Association (CAA) is pleased to announce that Myles Immerkar has been selected as the Association’s next CEO effective January 2, 2019.

Immerkar is well known in Canada and globally in the beef industry. He brings over 20 years of leadership experience including 16 years at Semex Alliance. Immerkar’s experience includes managing Semex’s Global Beef Programs in 85 locations across the globe. Myles was instrumental in leading Semex to a position of market leader in the beef genetics business.

Immerkar was raised on a mixed-use farm in Manitoba. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture with a major in nutrition in beef reproduction and he currently is a board member on the Canadian Beef Breeds Council. “I am passionate about the cattle industry and it is an honour to have the opportunity to serve the Canadian Angus Association as its CEO at this exciting time,” stated Immerkar.

“We are excited to welcome Myles as the next CEO of CAA”, said Welch. “Myles’ knowledge of our industry and his success record of creating sustainable organizational growth provides a unique opportunity for the Association and its members.”

The Canadian Angus Association is Canada’s largest purebred beef breed organization. The Association represents more than 2,000 members across Canada for the purposes of registering and recording the pedigrees of purebred Angus cattle in the closed Herd Book and promoting the breed across Canada. The member-approved mandate is to maintain breed registry, breed purity and provide services that enhance the growth and position of the Angus breed.