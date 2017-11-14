Canadian Angus Association Honours Belmoral Angus for 50 Years of Membership

Rocky View County, AB –At the Yorkton Harvest Showdown, Canadian Angus Association (CAA) member Don Bell was honoured for 50 years of consecutive membership. CAA Director of Business Development, SK/MB Bob Toner presented the award to Don and his wife Glenda on Friday, November 3.

Bell says that Angus ran in his blood as his grandfather had 120 Angus cows in the 1920s. Today Belmoral Angus runs 150 Black Angus, all with straight Canadian genetics, on 5,000 acres of grain and pasture in a family operation in which the fifth generation is now farming. The Bells received a 100 Year Homestead Award in 20013. Belmoral Angus cattle have been exported to Japan and Scotland.

The Canadian Angus Association offers sincere congratulations to Belmoral Angus. It is because of the dedication of individuals and families like them that the agriculture industry continues to be an important sector in our nation today.

The Canadian Angus Association instituted a long-term recognition award program in 1998 to honour individuals and families that have demonstrated a long-term commitment to the Angus breed in Canada by maintaining a continuous membership in the Association for at least 50 years. In 2011, the award program expanded to recognize families with 75 and 100 continuous years of membership.