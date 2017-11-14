Canadian Angus Association Honours Belmoral Angus for 50 Years of Membership

Rocky View County, AB–At the Yorkton Harvest Showdown, Canadian Angus Association (CAA) member Don Bell was honoured for 50 years of consecutive membership. CAA Director of Business Development, SK/MB Bob Toner presented the award to Don and his wife Glenda on Friday, November 3.
The Canadian Angus Association instituted a long-term recognition award program in 1998 to honour individuals and families that have demonstrated a long-term commitment to the Angus breed in Canada by maintaining a continuous membership in the Association for at least 50 years. In 2011, the award program expanded to recognize families with 75 and 100 continuous years of membership.