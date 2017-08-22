Canadian Angus Association Honours Don Mackenzie of Mackenzie Red Angus for 50 Years of Membership

To say that Don Mackenzie is a pioneer for the Angus breed is an understatement. Working along with his four brothers, Ted, Mark, Kenny and Rodney, the family operation Mackenzie Brothers was the first to import Red Angus genetics-including one herd sire, one cow/calf pair, and two bred heifers-into Canada. Don’s mission has always been to raise efficient, productive Red Angus cattle to make a profit for his farm and for his customers.

Rocky View County, AB — To say that Don Mackenzie is a pioneer for the Angus breed is an understatement. Working along with his four brothers, Ted, Mark, Kenny and Rodney, the family operation Mackenzie Brothers was the first to import Red Angus genetics-including one herd sire, one cow/calf pair, and two bred heifers-into Canada. Don’s mission has always been to raise efficient, productive Red Angus cattle to make a profit for his farm and for his customers.

Don’s grandfather established the Mackenzie farmstead in 1898. The original herd was made up of Shorthorn cattle during their time of popularity in Canada. When that popularity began to decline, the Mackenzie family decided to focus on and retain genetics that supported solid red.

Don and his family, under the name of Mackenzie Brothers or Mackenzie Red Angus, are highly esteemed and respected in the agriculture industry, and have earned such honours as:

1979 Red Angus Association of America Pioneer Breeder Award – the first Canadians to receive the award

1984 Canadian Red Angus Breeder of the Year Award

2004 Red Angus Association of America 50 Most Influential Breeders

2004 Canadian Angus Association Honorary President

2007 Alberta Angus Hall of Fame Inductee

2012 Canadian Angus Association Honorary President