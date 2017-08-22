Canadian Angus Association Honours Don Mackenzie of Mackenzie Red Angus for 50 Years of Membership

Left to right: CAA CEO Rob Smith, Don Mackenzie, CAA Senior Director of Business Development Brian Good
Rocky View County, AB—To say that Don Mackenzie is a pioneer for the Angus breed is an understatement. Working along with his four brothers, Ted, Mark, Kenny and Rodney, the family operation Mackenzie Brothers was the first to import Red Angus genetics-including one herd sire, one cow/calf pair, and two bred heifers-into Canada. Don’s mission has always been to raise efficient, productive Red Angus cattle to make a profit for his farm and for his customers.
Don’s grandfather established the Mackenzie farmstead in 1898. The original herd was made up of Shorthorn cattle during their time of popularity in Canada. When that popularity began to decline, the Mackenzie family decided to focus on and retain genetics that supported solid red.
Don and his family, under the name of Mackenzie Brothers or Mackenzie Red Angus, are highly esteemed and respected in the agriculture industry, and have earned such honours as:
- 1979 Red Angus Association of America Pioneer Breeder Award – the first Canadians to receive the award
- 1984 Canadian Red Angus Breeder of the Year Award
- 2004 Red Angus Association of America 50 Most Influential Breeders
- 2004 Canadian Angus Association Honorary President
- 2007 Alberta Angus Hall of Fame Inductee
- 2012 Canadian Angus Association Honorary President
The Canadian Angus Association offers sincere congratulations to Don Mackenzie. It is because of the dedication of individuals and families like him that the agriculture industry continues to be an important sector in our nation today.
The Canadian Angus Association instituted a long-term recognition award program in 1998 to honour individuals and families that have demonstrated a long-term commitment to the Angus breed in Canada by maintaining a continuous membership in the Association for at least 50 years. In 2011, the award program expanded to recognize families with 75 and 100 continuous years of membership.