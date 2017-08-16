Canadian Angus Association Honours Dyce Bolduc of Cudlobe Angus for 50 Years of Membership

Rocky View County, ABDuring the Bolduc family’s annual field day near Stavely, Alberta, Dyce Bolduc was honoured for 50 consecutive years of membership in the Association.
Dyce Bolduc began breeding Angus cattle when he was a teenager. He is part of the third generation in the Bolduc family to raise purebred cattle in southern Alberta. The first purebred Black Angus females were purchased from the 1967 Dispersal Sale of the Apache Angus herd at Nanton, Alberta.
Bolduc served as president of the Canadian Angus Association in 2005. Today, he and his wife Adrianna, along with their children Steven, Kevin and Kaitlynn, all play active roles in the smooth operation of the Cudlobe herd which exceeds 600 mother cows. Their breeding program emphasizes carcass traits so that their customers, and more specifically the commercial cattlemen who frequent their sales, can produce premium beef that brings in higher performance, yield, and profits. The Bolduc family works hard to maintain connections with the industry and with their customers, using the cattle show circuit as a method to promote their genetics to producers across Canada and internationally.
The Canadian Angus Association offers sincere congratulations to Dyce Bolduc of Cudlobe Angus. It is because of the dedication of individuals and families like him that the agriculture industry continues to be an important sector in our nation today.
The Canadian Angus Association instituted a long-term recognition award program in 1998 to honour individuals and families that have demonstrated a long-term commitment to the Angus breed in Canada by maintaining a continuous membership in the Association for at least 50 years. In 2011, the award program expanded to recognize families with 75 and 100 continuous years of membership.
The Canadian Angus Association (www.cdnangus.ca) is Canada’s largest purebred beef breed organization. The Association represents more than 2,000 members across Canada for the purposes of registering and recording the pedigrees of purebred Angus cattle in the closed HerdBook and promoting the breed across Canada. The member-approved mandate is to maintain breed registry, breed purity and provide services that enhance the growth and position of the Angus breed.
