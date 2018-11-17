Canadian Angus Association Honours Rick and Sharon Gabert of Crooked Creek Angus Ranch for 50 Years of Membership at Farmfair - Gateway Gazette

Rocky View County, AB — At the Black Angus Show on Friday, November 9th at Farmfair in Edmonton, Alberta, Canadian Angus Association (CAA) members Rick and Sharon Gabert of Crooked Creek Angus Ranch were honoured for 50 years of consecutive family membership. CAA President Trevor Welch, CEO Rob Smith and Senior Director of Business Development, BC/Alberta Brian Good presented the award. The Gabert family has never missed Farmfair and has shown at the event longer than any other Angus breeders.

Crooked Creek’s history began in 1968 when they purchased their first registered Angus cows from Heatherbrook and David T Bradshaw’s sale in Lacombe. Over the next few years, Reinhardt and his son Marlin Ricky purchased groups of heifers from Namao View, Morton Stock Farm, Seven D Ranches, Belvedere Farms, and Rivercrest. In the spring of 1940, Reinhardt and Lillian Gabert started their farm with dairy cattle and grain. In 1964 they decided to start the herd of commercial Angus. Later on brother Morley and Janice Gabert also joined in on the Angus cows. Linda was added to the herd membership in 1976, and their daughters Nicole Jennifer, Mathilda Margaret, and Valentina Theola were added shortly after.

Sharon worked on the World Angus Forum board in Edmonton in 1985, providing transportation for the delegates. The family helped build the first-place Angus float and had cattle in the show. They are involved in the Northern Alberta Angus club, and are founding members of the club.

Breeding Angus cattle has been a family tradition, keeping them working to improve their methods and run the farm for 50 years. Their family has received two farm family awards in 1990 and 2000.

The Canadian Angus Association offers sincere congratulations to the Gabert family. It is because of the dedication of individuals and families like theirs that the agriculture industry continues to be an important sector in our nation today.

The Canadian Angus Association instituted a long-term recognition award program in 1998 to honour individuals and families that have demonstrated a long-term commitment to the Angus breed in Canada by maintaining a continuous membership in the Association for at least 50 years. In 2011, the award program expanded to recognize families with 75 and 100 continuous years of membership.

The Canadian Angus Association is Canada’s largest purebred beef breed organization. The Association represents more than 2,000 members across Canada for the purposes of registering and recording the pedigrees of purebred Angus cattle in the closed HerdBook and promoting the breed across Canada. The member-approved mandate is to maintain breed registry, breed purity and provide services that enhance the growth and position of the Angus breed.