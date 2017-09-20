Canadian Angus Association Presents 2017 Western Feedlot of the Year Award to Kolk Farms

Rocky View County, AB–The Canadian Angus Association is pleased to honour Kolk Farms of Iron Springs, Alberta with the 2017 Western Feedlot of the Year Award.
Kolk Farms is a family-owned and operated feedlot. There are four generations involved: Leighton Kolk, his wife Elinor, and their family Jordan, Devan, and Megan. They have three feeding yards, over 4,000 acres of dry and irrigated farmland, and a feeding capacity of 18,000 head.
As far as animal-handling is concerned, quiet has always been key, and in recent years low-stress handling has been implemented. Kolk Farms is focused on profitability and efficiency while maintaining a high standard of animal welfare, as well as environmentally and economically sustainable practices. Kolk Farms is one of five feedlots that joined together to feed 100,000 cattle designated for the Certified Angus Beef program. Providing 20 million pounds of beef to the consumer market each year, they are evidence that there is an innovative, sustainable, efficient, and responsible way to produce beef.
The Canadian Angus Association introduced the Feedlot of the Year award in 2010 to recognize feedlots that promote Angus to their customers and that feed Canadian Angus-tagged cattle.
The Canadian Angus Association is Canada’s largest purebred beef breed organization. The Association represents more than 2,000 members across Canada for the purposes of registering and recording the pedigrees of purebred Angus cattle in the closed Herd Book and promoting the breed across Canada. The member-approved mandate is to maintain breed registry, breed purity and provide services that enhance the growth and position of the Angus breed.