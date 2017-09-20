Canadian Angus Association Presents 2017 Western Feedlot of the Year Award to Kolk Farms

Canadian Angus Association Honours the Hughes Family of Tafika Angus and John Urquhart of Bramblebrook Ventures for 50 Years of Membership

Rocky View County, AB–The Canadian Angus Association is pleased to honour Kolk Farms of Iron Springs, Alberta with the 2017 Western Feedlot of the Year Award. Kolk Farms is a family-owned and operated feedlot. There are four generations involved: Leighton Kolk, his wife Elinor, and their family Jordan, Devan, and Megan. They have three feeding yards, over 4,000 acres of dry and irrigated farmland, and a feeding capacity of 18,000 head.

As far as animal-handling is concerned, quiet has always been key, and in recent years low-stress handling has been implemented. Kolk Farms is focused on profitability and efficiency while maintaining a high standard of animal welfare, as well as environmentally and economically sustainable practices. Kolk Farms is one of five feedlots that joined together to feed 100,000 cattle designated for the Certified Angus Beef program. Providing 20 million pounds of beef to the consumer market each year, they are evidence that there is an innovative, sustainable, efficient, and responsible way to produce beef.