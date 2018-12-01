Canadian Angus Association Presents 2018 Western Partner of the Year Award to Direct Livestock Marketing Systems (DLMS) - Gateway Gazette

Rocky View County, AB — The Canadian Angus Association is pleased to honour Direct Livestock Marketing Systems (DLMS), based in St. Albert, Alberta with the 2018 Western Partner of the Year Award.

Direct Livestock Marketing Services is an internet based, online cattle auction that works closely with markets and representatives from across Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta. They provide a link between producers from Western Canada to buyers across North America. DLMS auctions have been developed to be like a live cattle auction, with instant bidding, streaming audio of a live auctioneer and live video. DLMS hosts sales featuring feeder cattle, finished cattle, bred cows and cow-calf pairs.

“Canadian Angus recognizes and embraces the technological advancement that allows our members and our members’ commercial customers’ marketing efforts to reach a broader audience than a few any of us could have imagined just a few years ago,” says CAA CEO Rob Smith. “Mark Shologan and his team at DLMS provide the best service and are a top quality partner of so many of our members and commercial cattle producers. For changing the way we do business and caring so deeply about the same people for whom we care, Canadian Angus is extremely proud to name DLMS our Partner of the Year.”

The Canadian Angus Association introduced the Feedlot/Partner of the Year award in 2010 to recognize feedlots and related companies that promote Angus to their customers and that feed Canadian Angus-tagged cattle.