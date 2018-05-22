Canadian Angus Auction Market of the Year Award Presented to The Electronic Auction Market (TEAM) at Livestock Markets Association of Canada Convention - Gateway Gazette

TEAM was established as a closed network operated by the Calgary Stockyards from 1986 to 2002 and made the transition to the Internet in August 2002. They have now marketed more than 4,000,000 head online. TEAM continues to work hard to maintain the efficiency of cattle sales to keep customers satisfied.
TEAM is a family-owned business. Don Danard co-owns the company with his son, Jason. Jason is the VP Sales and Marketing for the Calgary Stockyards and the acting Principal of TEAM. Don’s son Bryan is the acting owner of the company and represents the third generation of Danards who buy and sell cattle at Calgary Stockyards Association. The Danards pride themselves in providing comfort for their cattle, as they believe a comfortable product is a better product. They do this by boarding their cattle in dirt, not concrete, with straw bedding and access to water to minimize shrink and stress.
Congratulations to the Danard family and all the staff at TEAM. The Canadian Angus Association proudly awards you for your efforts in promoting Angus and Angus-cross cattle and the Canadian Angus Tag Program as well as your contributions to the agriculture industry.
CAA also sponsored the Reserve Champion Auctioneer buckle which was won by Kyle Soderberg, Lloydminster, Northern Livestock Sales.
Reserve Champion Auctioneer buckle presentation
Left to right: Bob Toner, Director of Business Development SK/MB; Kyle Soderberg; Brian Good, Senior Director of Business Development BC/AB (Canadian Angus Association)
The Auction Market of the Year Award was introduced in 2006 to recognize and honour those auction markets that work hard to promote Angus cattle. Auction markets across Canada have been recognized for their support of the Canadian Angus feeder sales program.
The Canadian Angus Association is Canada’s largest purebred beef breed organization. The Association represents more than 2,000 members across Canada for the purposes of registering and recording the pedigrees of purebred Angus cattle in the closed HerdBook and promoting the breed across Canada. The member-approved mandate is to maintain breed registry, breed purity and provide services that enhance the growth and position of the Angus breed.