Canadian Angus Foundation Announces Junior Ambassador, Dick Turner Scholarship Recipient & Outstanding Young Angus Breeder - Gateway Gazette

Drumheller, AB—The Canadian Angus Foundation is pleased to announce that the 2019 Robert C. McHaffie Junior Ambassador is Lexi Hicks of Mortlach, SK; Charlene Elliott of Kenilworth, ON received the Dick Turner Memorial Award; and Chad Hollinger of Neudorf, SK was selected as the Outstanding Young Angus Breeder. Awards were presented at the Canadian Angus Convention banquet this evening.



Robert C. McHaffie Junior AmbassadorLexi Hicks and her family operate Bluestone Stock Farms near Mortlach, SK. The family created a branded beef program called Bluestone Homegrown Angus Beef with beef that they raised and finished then butchered at a locally owned provincially inspected abattoir. She has been a member of Canadian Junior Angus her whole life and enjoys participating in our national leadership events as well as being a public spokesperson/advocate for agriculture. Lexi is also a two-time Saskatchewan High School Rodeo Queen and has been involved in both 4-H and school rodeos.







2019–2020 Robert C. McHaffie Junior Ambassador

Left to right: CAA CEO Myles Immerkar, Canadian Angus Foundation Chair Cecilie Fleming, Junior Ambassador Lexi Hicks, CAF Executive Director Belinda Wagner, CAA President Bob Hahn

The Robert C. McHaffie Junior Ambassador program selects one Canadian Junior Angus (CJA) member to be an ambassador for the Canadian Angus Association at events across Canada and one international experience. Three other CJA members competed for the award. Morgan Davey of Saskatoon, SK; Charlene Elliot of Kenilworth, ON; and Robert Geis of Barrhead, AB all deserve recognition for their impressive efforts in the competition.



Morgan Davey of Saskatoon, SK is about to graduate from high school and will study at the University of Saskatchewan in the fall. Davey has been extensively involved in 4-H including serving as club president. He has worked on a number of purebred and commercial beef and dairy cattle operations. Morgan is a member of the Saskatchewan Junior Angus Association Board of Directors.



Charlene Elliot is from Kenilworth, ON and just finished her third year of agriculture science while also pursuing a certificate in business at the University of Guelph. She is currently President of the Ontario Junior Angus Association and aspires to be a beef nutritionist.



Robert Geis of Barrhead, AB just completed his second year of animal science technology studies at Lakeland College in Vermilion, AB. He is the owner/manager of Geis Angus Farm with 60 head of purebred and commercial Black Angus females and 2,000 acres of cash crop. Geis is currently an Alberta Director on the Canadian Junior Angus board and has been actively involved in 4-H. He also played for the Barrhead Stealers Tier 1 AA ice hockey team which won two provincial championships and two silver medals while he was captain.



Dick Turner Memorial AwardCharlene Elliot was a finalist in the Robert C. McHaffie Junior Ambassador competition and received the Dick Turner Memorial Award. Five years ago, she had the opportunity to show an Angus heifer which led to her family entering the purebred Angus business one year ago. Elliot purchased her first Angus animal two years ago and now personally owns five head.







2019 Dick Turner Award

Left to right: Canadian Angus Foundation Chair Cecilie Fleming, Charlene Elliot, CAF Executive Director Belinda Wagner

The Dick Turner Memorial Award was established after the passing of legendary Angus icon Dick Turner in July of 2010. During his lifetime, Dick committed 55 years of his career to livestock publishing and successfully promoted and advertised the Angus breed specifically through the Canadian Aberdeen Angus News magazine. It was Dick’s ability to foster relationships and his boundless enthusiasm that led to his successful tenure. He believed that “information is power” and was best shared with all stakeholders. Dick was a hard worker and recognized the quality of life and relationships as the most rewarding part of his job.



Outstanding Young Angus BreederThe 2019 Outstanding Young Angus Breeder Chad Hollinger operates Hollinger Land and Cattle with his family, a 250-head purebred Black Angus, commercial cattle, cereal grain and oilseed operation near Neudorf, SK. He is a director on the Saskatchewan Angus Association Board of Directors. Hollinger is passionate about showing cattle, and in 2014 while he was in his late 20s, he won both Premier Breeder and Premier Exhibitor at Canadian Western Agribition, a significant accomplishment. Hollinger is quick and eager to lend a hand at cattle shows and always willing to take extra time in the ring when judging a show to help young people learn and grow. He also understands the commercial cattlemen’s need for good functional cattle that can bring a premium at auction.







2019 Outstanding Young Angus Breeder Award

Left to right: Canadian Angus Foundation Chair Cecilie Fleming, Chad Hollinger, CAF Executive Director Belinda Wagner, CAA CEO Myles Immerkar, CAA President Bob Hahn





The Outstanding Young Angus Breeder Award recognizes an Angus breeder between the ages of 22 and 30 who has demonstrated a desire to stay involved in the Angus business for years to come based on their involvement within the breed up to this point in his or her career. The award comes with a $3,500 cash prize.

The Canadian Angus Foundation was incorporated in 1993 and is the charitable arm of the Canadian Angus Association.