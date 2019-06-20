Canadian Angus Foundation Launches New History Book Commemorating Breed and Member History - Gateway Gazette



Canadian Angus Foundation Chair Cecilie Fleming and Vice Chair Kirk Wildman unveil the Canadian Angus History Book on June 6, 2019.

Rocky View County, AB—The new Canadian Angus history book, The Breed, the Legends, the History—Canadian Angus History Book, 2019 Edition is now available for purchase for $90 per copy. Books can be picked up at the Canadian Angus Association office in Rocky View County, Alberta or the Canadian Angus Foundation office in Regina, Saskatchewan or can be ordered by phone or email and shipped.

A volunteer committee spent over two-and-a-half years gathering member histories and information and compiling the book which was launched at the President’s Reception on Thursday, June 6 which kicked off the Canadian Angus National Convention in Drumheller, AB.

The 560-page full-colour book is the third history book published in the Canadian Angus Association’s 113-year history. Nearly every page features photographs from the Association’s archives or that were submitted by members with their histories. Tina Zakowsky, Canadian Angus Association Administration Team Leader and History Book Managing Editor says “The new Canadian Angus history book contains a comprehensive summary of the history of the Angus breed, an overview of Angus in Canada, and 363 Canadian Angus member histories in the members’ own words. Our volunteer team has spent thousands of hours producing this beautiful tribute to those who have chosen to raise Angus cattle. We are confident that the stories on these pages will make you laugh and cry, and will make you feel incredibly proud to be part of the Canadian Angus fraternity.”

The Canadian Angus Foundation was incorporated in 1993 and is the charitable arm of the Canadian Angus Association.