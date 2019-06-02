Canadian Armed Forces Day: Premier Kenney - Gateway Gazette

Premier Jason Kenney issued the following statement to recognize Canadian Armed Forces Day:

“In recognizing Canadian Armed Forces Day, we honour the men and women who protect our country and guard peace and tolerance across the globe.

“Our Armed Forces aid in search and rescue and disaster relief. They deliver humanitarian assistance and fight for human rights, democracy, justice and freedom. They and their families shoulder burdens the likes of which few of us can imagine or understand.

“No one has shown greater devotion to Canada. No one has sacrificed as much or as often.

“Our Armed Forces embody the Canadian spirit and rise daily to defend our values. As Premier, and as an Albertan, I offer my gratitude for their service.”