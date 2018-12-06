Canadian Armed Forces Honour the Long-serving CH-124 Sea King Helicopter - Gateway Gazette

The Canadian Armed Forces gave a final salute to the CH-124 Sea King maritime helicopter marking its more than five decades of service, in a parade held Saturday in Victoria, B.C.

The Sea King will officially retire from service by December 31, 2018 as the RCAF completes its transition to the new CH-148 Cyclone maritime helicopter.

The CH-124 Sea King is a ship-borne maritime helicopter and the longest-serving aircraft in the RCAF fleet. It was procured in 1963 mainly for anti-submarine warfare but its versatility enabled it to serve in a variety of roles and operations throughout its history. The Sea King supported operations at home and around the world for 55 years.