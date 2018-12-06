Canadian Armed Forces Honour the Long-serving CH-124 Sea King Helicopter - Gateway Gazette

The Canadian Armed Forces gave a final salute to the CH-124 Sea King maritime helicopter marking its more than five decades of service, in a parade held Saturday in Victoria, B.C.
The Sea King will officially retire from service by December 31, 2018 as the RCAF completes its transition to the new CH-148 Cyclone maritime helicopter.
The CH-124 Sea King is a ship-borne maritime helicopter and the longest-serving aircraft in the RCAF fleet. It was procured in 1963 mainly for anti-submarine warfare but its versatility enabled it to serve in a variety of roles and operations throughout its history. The Sea King supported operations at home and around the world for 55 years.
“The retirement of the CH-124 Sea King is truly historic for the Royal Canadian Air Force. No other fleet has served as long as the Sea King, and its 55 years of service are a monument not only to its durability and capability, but to the men and women who operated, maintained and otherwise supported this incredible helicopter.”
Lieutenant-General Al Meinzinger, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force
“The Royal Canadian Navy has been well served by the Sea King – our longest range weapon and sensor – for decades. It was an honour to fly with the crew of Black Horse, the helicopter deployed with HMCS St. John’s, during the Sea King’s last operational deployment supporting NATO assurance measures this summer. Canada’s Navy and the Royal Canadian Air Force continue to forge ahead with an exciting new chapter, marked by the first operational deployment of Avalanche, the Cyclone helicopter currently deployed on NATO operations with HMCS Ville de Quebec.”
Vice-Admiral M. F. Ron Lloyd, Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy