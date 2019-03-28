Canadian Armed Forces Sailor Named International Military Athlete of the Year - Gateway Gazette

Ottawa – The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is proud to announce that Able Seaman (AB) Yvette Yong of the Royal Canadian Navy has been named International Military Female Athlete of the Year by the International Military Sports Council / Conseil International du Sport Militaire (CISM).

Established in 1948, CISM is the second largest multi-sport discipline organization after the International Olympic Committee, holding more than 20 competitions annually for the armed forces of 134 member countries. The award for International Military Female Athlete is presented in recognition of the most significant sports performance and the promotion of CISM values such as fair play, personal empathy, and discipline. This is the first time CISM has named a Canadian Armed Forces member International Athlete of the Year.

AB Yong, has been a rising star in the world of military sports and martial arts. She brought home the gold in the 2018 Pan American Taekwondo Championships where she represented the Canadian Armed Forces, and was ranked number one in the world in women’s fin weight category.

Through the military competitive sport program coordinated by Personnel Support Programs (PSP), a division of Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services, AB Yong won a gold medal last year at the CISM Taekwondo Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Fitness and sports is an essential part of Canadian Armed Forces life, where being physically fit is an operational requirement. PSP Fitness and Sport programs support and allow members to maintain their fitness while creating opportunities for them to compete in sports at the local, national, and international level.