Canadian Armed Forces Supporting Emergency Response to Wildfires in British Columbia

Ottawa – The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have sent air assets, liaison and personnel to support the ongoing emergency response to the wildfires in British Columbia.
The Province of British Columbia requested Government of Canada assistance in the form of CAF air assets to conduct a variety of tasks, including assisting with the evacuation of the local population affected by the wildfires and assisting the ground operations by providing airlift capacities for first responders and equipment.
The CAF stand ready to provide highly-trained personnel and unique resources tailored to help Canadians during periods of uncertainty and distress following natural disasters.
“Skilled and dedicated Canadian Armed Forces personnel always stand ready to help fellow Canadians in need. Partners across the Government of Canada, including the Canadian Armed Forces, will continue to provide support to the Province of British Columbia as they fight these wildfires and will continue to do so as long as the need exists.”
— Harjit S. Sajjan, Defence Minister
Regina, July 9, 2017 – Today, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, made the following statement about the wildfire situation in British Columbia:
“My thoughts and prayers are with those displaced and affected by the wildfires in British Columbia. I am heartened by the resilience, cooperation and courage demonstrated by the communities and emergency personnel facing this quickly evolving situation.
On behalf of the Federal Government, the Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, and I have accepted a request for federal assistance in dealing with the wildfire situation from my provincial counterpart, Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Emergency Management BC.
The Government Operations Centre is working diligently to coordinate the federal response to ensure that help is provided as soon as possible, and will continue to monitor and assess the wildfire situation as it evolves. Our officials are working closely with federal and provincial partners on planning the details of this assistance, including support from Canadian Armed Forces.
I strongly encourage impacted residents to follow the directions and advice of their municipal law enforcement and first responders.
On behalf of all Canadians, I would like to thank local volunteers, the RCMP members and all of the first responders who continue to work night and day to keep everyone safe.”
Source: National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces