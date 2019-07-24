Canadian Armed Forces Teams Complete the 2019 International Four Days Marches Nijmegen - Gateway Gazette

By Contributor
July 19, 2019 – Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces
Today marks the end of the 103rd annual International Four Days Marches Nijmegen, in the Netherlands. Members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) from across Canada participated in the marching event, and were awarded the coveted Four Days Marches medal.
The CAF contingent, led by Lieutenant-Colonel Éric Quirion, marched 40 km per day for four days, an effort concluding in a five-kilometre victory parade. The parade was attended by thousands of spectators who cheered the CAF contingent in commemoration of the Canadian soldiers who liberated the Netherlands during the Second World War.
Originally a means by which the Dutch infantry aimed to increase their long-distance marching and weight-carrying ability, the marches have evolved into an international four-day event that draws nearly 50,000 military and civilian participants from 84 countries to challenge their physical and mental endurance.
The CAF has participated in the marches every year since 1952. The marches are an important event in that they promote CAF values, enhance our relationship with the Netherlands and other allies, and reiterate our ongoing engagement in Europe. Every year, while the contingent marches through the towns and countryside around the city of Nijmegen and visits the important Canadian war memorials of the region, members take the time to reflect on Canada’s legacy, to commemorate its past victories, and to remember Canada’s fallen.
“It is with great pride that the Canadian Armed Forces participates in the International four Days Marches Nijmegen on an annual basis. This international event enables us to reaffirm our continued support to peace and security in Europe as well as to celebrate our proud Canadian military history. It is also an opportunity to remember and honour the great contributions and sacrifices of the Canadians who served with bravery during the First and Second World War”.
— Vice-Admiral Haydn Edmundson, Acting Commander Military Personnel Command
“I am immensely proud today of each and every one of the members of this year’s contingent. Over the past few days, I have had the chance to see first-hand how dedicated, strong, perseverant and resilient these women and men are. They have overcome every physical and mental challenge associated with the marches and have not only demonstrated immense professionalism, but have also proudly represented Canada.”
— Lieutenant-Colonel Éric Quirion, Commander Joint Task Force Nijmegen
“I am thrilled to see the Canadian Armed Forces contingent walk down the streets of Nijmegen today. The Canada-Netherlands relationship is like no other, rooted in the liberation of the country by the Canadian Forces in World War 2. It’s been a deeply moving experience this week to see Canadians march again through the cities and towns of the Netherlands, and to watch them stop at Canadian war cemeteries to honour the sacrifice of our fallen. I am proud to be here to see this dedicated contingent march across the finish line. Congratulations!”
— Sabine Nölke, Ambassador of Canada to the Kingdom of the Netherlands