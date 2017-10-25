Canadian Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Canada Unveil New Suicide Prevention Strategy

Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces / Veterans Affairs Canada

The Government of Canada is committed to providing the best care available to our service members and Veterans. We have a responsibility to find effective, sustainable and appropriate services and programs to support our military members, Veterans, and their families.

Today, Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan, Veterans Affairs Minister and Associate Minister of National Defence Seamus O’Regan, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs Sherry Romanado, and General Jonathan Vance, Chief of the Defence Staff, announced a joint suicide prevention strategy that seeks to understand, address and mitigate risks of suicide across the entire military and Veteran community.

Developed in partnership with mental health experts, this joint strategy represents a new, holistic, pan-Canadian Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) approach to suicide prevention. The approach combines our efforts in education, communications, heath care and support initiatives to better manage risk factors and stress. The ultimate goal of this effort is a community of resilient and productive CAF members, Veterans, and families supported by robust initiatives and programs that promote well-being and prevent self-harm and suicide.

While the CAF and VAC have a network of programs currently in place designed to identify and get help for members and Veterans in distress, the joint strategy identifies more than 160 action items between the two departments to ensure members and Veterans get the services they need.

There is not one single cause of suicide, nor one single program that can address and eliminate the risk of suicide. While it is impossible to prevent every suicide, meaningful action can, and must, be taken to reduce the risks and build protective factors, support, and resilience.