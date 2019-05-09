Canadian Army Command Team Completes Trip to Visit Soldiers Overseas - Gateway Gazette

May 6, 2019 – Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

Today, Lieutenant-General Jean-Marc Lanthier, Commander of the Canadian Army, and Chief Warrant Officer Stu Hartnell, the Canadian Army Sergeant-Major, concluded a visit to soldiers deployed on Operation PRESENCE in Mali and Operation REASSURANCE in Latvia.

During their first visit to Mali since the beginning of Operation PRESENCE, Lieutenant-General Lanthier and Chief Warrant Officer Hartnell met with Colonel Travis Morehen, Task Force Mali Commander, and saw first-hand how the Canadian Army soldiers deployed on this mission both protect Task Force Mali personnel and provide advanced combat first-aid during forward aeromedial evacuations.

The Army command team then travelled to Latvia to meet CAF soldiers deployed in support of NATO’s assurance and deterrence measures on Operation REASSURANCE. While there, Lieutenant-General Lanthier was honoured to participate in a parade on May 4 that marked the anniversary of the 1990 Declaration of the Restoration of Independence of the Republic of Latvia.

During this visit, they also observed the Canadian-led enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group’s participation in Exercise SPRING STORM, led by the Estonian Defence Forces. As well, they met with Major-General Indrek Sirel, Deputy Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces, and Brigadier-General Georgs Kerlins, Deputy Chief of Joint Headquarters and Chief of Land Component of the Latvian Army to discuss current and future training being done between their respective nations.

Operation PRESENCE and Operation REASSURANCE fulfill Canadian Government commitments as outlined in Strong, Secure, Engaged: Canada’s Defence Policy. Operation PRESENCE demonstrates Canadian support for UN peace operations in Mali through the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), whose mandate aims to protect civilians, support the peace process, promote the political process, defend human rights, and stabilize the country. Operation REASSURANCE displays Canada’s leadership in and contribution to NATO’s strengthened deterrence and defence posture aimed at increasing security and stability in Central and Eastern Europe.