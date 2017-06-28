Canadian Army Mounting the Queen’s Guard in London

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 28

Old Guard, from the Coldstream Guards and New Guard, from the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, stand in the quadrant during the Mounting of the Guard at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Berkshire United Kingdom on June 20, 2017.

London, United Kingdom – On Sunday, June 18, 2017, a company of 80 personnel from the 2ndBattalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry and 35 members of the Royal Canadian Artillery Band will assume ceremonial duties as the Queen’s Guard in London, United Kingdom (UK). The mounting of the Queen’s Guard will continue until July 3, 2017.

The Queen’s Guard are soldiers charged with guarding the official royal residences in the UK. These include Buckingham Palace, St. James’s Palace, Windsor Castle, and the Tower of London.

Ceremonial duties are an important part of Army history and tradition both in the UK and in Canada. The soldiers participating in the public duties act as sentries during the day and night.

Captain (Capt) Couto salutes Major (Maj) Hudson from the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (2 PPCLI), during a drill practice in preparation for Public Duties at Hounslow Barracks Parade Square on June 15, 2017.

Quotes

“It is an honour for the Canadian Army to provide soldiers to mount the guard for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We are pleased to play an important role in this long-standing Army tradition in the UK, especially as we in Canada mark Canada 150.”

Lieutenant-General Paul Wynnyk, Commander Canadian Army

“Participating in these ceremonial events in London is a great opportunity for the Canadian Army to highlight its strong link to the Crown. We are honoured to follow in the footsteps of many Canadian regiments who mounted the Sovereign’s Guard.”

Major Jason Hudson, Officer Commanding A Company, 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry 

Members from the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (2 PPCLI), practice drill in preparation for Public Duties at Hounslow Barracks Parade Square on June 16, 2017.

Quick Facts

  • Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II granted Canada the opportunity to mount public duties in London and Windsor for 2017. Units from the British Empire and the Commonwealth have periodically mounted the King’s Guard/Queen’s Guard beginning in September 1916 when Canada provided soldiers from the 117th (Eastern Townships) Battalion, Canadian Expeditionary Force, to undertake public duties.
  • Canada, as a trusted member of the Commonwealth, is being recognized for its 150th anniversary of Confederation by being selected to mount the Queen’s Guard.
  • The British Army had regiments of both Horse Guards and Foot Guards predating the English Restoration in 1660, and, since the reign of King Charles II, guards units have been responsible for guarding the official royal residences.

Associated Links

Source: National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

Captain (Capt) Couto, from 2 Princess Patricia Canadian Light Infantry (2 PPCLI), stands at attention on while troops march past at Wellington Barracks in London England, on June 13, 2017.

