Canadian Army Mounting the Queen’s Guard in London

London, United Kingdom – On Sunday, June 18, 2017, a company of 80 personnel from the 2ndBattalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry and 35 members of the Royal Canadian Artillery Band will assume ceremonial duties as the Queen’s Guard in London, United Kingdom (UK). The mounting of the Queen’s Guard will continue until July 3, 2017.

The Queen’s Guard are soldiers charged with guarding the official royal residences in the UK. These include Buckingham Palace, St. James’s Palace, Windsor Castle, and the Tower of London.

Ceremonial duties are an important part of Army history and tradition both in the UK and in Canada. The soldiers participating in the public duties act as sentries during the day and night.