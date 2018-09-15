Canadian Astronaut David Saint-Jacques' Space Mission - Gateway Gazette

Quick facts about Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques’ mission to the International Space Station: departure and return dates, destination, vehicle, crew, and David’s roles and responsibilities. (Credit: Canadian Space Agency)

David Saint-Jacques on Training for his Space Mission

“I’m David Saint-Jacques. I’m an astronaut with the Canadian Space Agency.

I’m getting ready for a six-month mission on board the International Space Station.

I’m learning how all these space systems function: the Station, the rocket, Canadarm, the spacesuit. I’ve got to keep concentrated, keep my focus, not trip and learn everything I have to learn so I can be ready when the time comes.

A huge team of trainers are there solely to help us be ready. And we’re focusing, and it’s pretty incredible stuff.

One of the most critical and often little-known aspects of space missions is mental preparation. You want to be with people who keep their cool, keep their focus, the right attitude to make the mission a success.

And I can’t wait for the moment when finally after all the training is over and I’m ready to be strapped on to a Soyuz rocket and blast off away from Earth to our home in space, the International Space Station.”

