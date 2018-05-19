Canadian Celiac Association National Conference is in Ottawa in June - Gateway Gazette

On June 9th, the Ottawa Chapter of the Canadian Celiac Association is pleased to be welcoming people from all across Canada to learn about celiac disease and living gluten free! Whether someone has celiac, non-celiac gluten sensitivity or chooses to live gluten free, this way of life can be challenging, and this conference will help to provide some answers.

At the Shaw Centre in downtown Ottawa, the national conference will feature expert speakers covering the latest research in the field, along with presentations from a registered dietitian, a local gluten-free business, updates from Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, and more.

Alongside the national conference is a gluten-free vendor fair, with local, national and international vendors who will be sampling and selling the latest gluten-free products.

The conference will include not one but two amazing keynote speakers:

Dr. Marios Hadjivassiliou, a professor in neurology at the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom, and a top world researcher in the area of the neurological manifestations of celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity.

Dr. Joseph Murray, a gastroenterologist at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, and among the world’s leading researchers in the area of celiac disease and gluten sensitivity. Dr. Murray will be discussing the latest research breakthroughs.

All are welcome to attend the conference, including medical professionals wanting to be better informed when caring for gluten-sensitive patients. Pre-registration is required, and more information is available at www.ccaconference.ca.

The Canadian Celiac Association is the national voice for all Canadians adversely affected by gluten, and is dedicated to improving diagnosis and quality of life. For more information, please visit www.celiac.ca.