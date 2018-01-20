The Canadian Finals Rodeo Is Staying In Alberta

Congratulations to Red Deer – the NEW Home of the CFR

EDMONTON, AB – For 44 years, Northlands produced the Canadian Finals Rodeo in the Northlands Coliseum and we sincerely thank the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association for their partnership and trust. Today we also congratulate Westerner Park and the Red Deer Chamber of Commerce for securing a new home for the CFR!

“The CFR has been an incredible event for the City of Edmonton for over four decades and although we are sad to see it go, we are very excited to that the future economic impact of the event will remain in the Province of Alberta for years to come.” said Tim Reid, President & CEO of Northlands.

November will still be a focused on celebrating western culture in the City of Edmonton with Farmfair International as the keystone event. The regional growth of agriculture and western entertainment will lead to increased success for Central and Northern Alberta.

“We have heard time and again that Farmfair International is the marquee annual event in November for Edmonton – it drives agriculture, tourism and entertainment.” Tim continues. “With stakeholders like Edmonton Tourism and the Oilers Entertainment Group offering to collaborate with Northlands to elevate the celebration of western heritage, we have every confidence that Farmfair will continue to grow and flourish.”

Farmfair International runs November 7-11, 2018 at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. Visit farmfairinternational.com for more details.

