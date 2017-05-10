Canadian First World War Soldier Found in France and Identified

Ottawa – The Department of National Defence (DND) and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have identified the remains of a First World War soldier found near the village of Vendin-le-Vieil, France, as those of Private Reginald Joseph Winfield Johnston of Fairford, Manitoba. Private Johnston was a member of the 16 Battalion, Canadian Expeditionary Force, a unit perpetuated by The Canadian Scottish Regiment (Princess Mary’s) of Victoria, B.C.

DND and the CAF have notified members of Private Johnston’s family, and Veterans Affairs Canada is providing them with ongoing support as final arrangements are made. Private Johnston will be buried at Loos British Cemetery outside Loos-en-Gohelle, France, later this year by his Regiment.

The goal of DND’s Casualty Identification Program is to identify unknown soldiers when their remains are discovered, so that they may be buried with a name by their Regiment and in the presence of their family. In striving towards this aim, the program fosters a sense of continuity and identity within the CAF, as it provides an opportunity for all Canadians to reflect upon the experiences of those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Source: National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

