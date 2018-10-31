Canadian Forces Health Services Group Members Honoured with Top Awards at the Military and Veteran Health Research Forum - Gateway Gazette

Canadian Forces Health Services Group Members Honoured with Top Awards at the Military and Veteran Health Research Forum

By Contributor

Oct 31

Earlier this month, two members from the Canadian Forces Health Services Group received the top two awards at the Military and Veteran Health Research Forum.

LCol Suzanne Bailey received the Homewood Mental Health Treatment Award for her presentation “Ten years of Road to Mental Readiness (R2MR): How the Road to Mental Readiness program has evolved from 2008-2018.  Dr. Robert Hawes received the 2018 Banting Award for his presentation “Battle Injury, Non-battle Injury and Disease among Canadian Armed Forces Personnel in Afghanistan, 2004- 2012: A novel program of operational and population health research.”

Serving as a focal point for the more than 40 Canadian universities which work together to address health research requirements of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel, veterans, and their families, the 9th annual edition of the Military and Veteran Health Research Forum was held in Regina on October 15-17 2018.

Rear-Admiral Haydn Edmundson, Deputy Commander Military Personnel Command, and Colonel Peter Clifford, Deputy Surgeon General experienced firsthand new research in the areas of mental health, physical health, rehabilitation along with new health technologies and evolving treatment programs and clinical practices.

LCol Suzanne Bailey received the Mental Health Treatment Award for her presentation

Quotes

“Congratulations to LCol Suzanne Bailey, recipient of the Homewood Mental Health Treatment Award Award, and Dr. Robert Hawes, recipient of the Banting Award. These recognitions bring a great sense of accomplishment and demonstrate that our research is recognized and is a contribution to the hard work being done in health research within the department.”

Rear-Admiral Haydn Edmundson, Deputy Commander Military Personnel Command

“The Canadian Armed Forces conducts essential military health-related research with partners in other government departments, such as Veterans Affairs Canada, as well as with our allies and academia. The Canadian Institute for Military and Veteran Health Research and this forum provide a special capability, and an essential contribution to research across the full spectrum of military and veteran health. Much of this research, in particular, in relation to trauma care and mental health, may have relevance to improving the health of all Canadians.”

Colonel Peter Clifford, Deputy Surgeon General

Dr. Robert Hawes received the Banting Award for his presentation

Quick facts

  • The Canadian Institute for Military and Veteran Health Research is an innovative organization that engages existing academic research resources and facilitates the development of new research, research capacity, and effective knowledge exchange.
  • With a diverse network of academic researchers from across Canada, the annual forum has attracted more than 600 Canadian researchers, clinicians, military personnel, veterans, industry stakeholders, government representatives, and international delegates eager to learn and network at Canada’s only conference dedicated to health research for the military and veterans.
  • The Canadian Armed Forces has provided leadership in the area of mental health and remains committed to working with its partners to ensure that military personnel, with their families, who are called to sacrifice so much in service to their country, receive quality care and support.

Associated links

