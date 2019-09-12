Canadian Government Rallies Army to Help Maritimes in Wake of Hurricane Dorian - Gateway Gazette

Ralph Goodale and Harjit Sajjan Speaking at Herring Cove Government Wharf in Nova Scotia about the federal response to Hurricane Dorian. “We are grateful for the hard work of first responders, troops and repair crews—and neighbours looking out for neighbours as the whole community pulls together.” – Goodale (Sept 10, 2019)

September 7, 2019 – Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

Today the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, announced that a request by the Province of Nova Scotia for federal assistance was approved to restore essential services and ensure public welfare in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

The Canadian Armed Forces will answer the call to assist Canadians in their time of need. Up to 700 military personnel in Atlantic Canada are preparing to deploy as early as Sunday morning, September 8, 2019. Expected tasks will including moving quickly into affected communities to safeguard lives by assisting with the restoration of power services, clearing main roadways and evacuating residents in flooded or severely damaged areas.

The full impact of the storm remains unknown at this time, but the Canadian Armed Forces are committed to working with federal and provincial partners in order to mitigate the effects of the hurricane and keep Canadians safe.

Ministers Goodale and Sajjan tour damaged areas of Halifax Sept 10th

Quotes

“We are fully committed to the task at hand to support Nova Scotia Emergency Management and will move quickly and with purpose to protect Canadians and mitigate the effects of Hurricane Dorian. As members of your community, this storm is our adversary just as much as it is yours.” — Commander Canadian Joint Operations Command Lieutenant-General Mike Rouleau

“In response to Hurricane Dorian, the Joint Task Force Atlantic team has been in close communication with our provincial and municipal colleagues to ensure we are ready to respond rapidly in support of civil authorities to help restore our communities back to normal. We have already taken steps to prepare forces to respond quickly as the storm passes.” — Commander Joint Task Force Atlantic, Rear-Admiral Craig Baines

Quick facts

Joint Task Force Atlantic is in close communications with Nova Scotia Emergency Management in supporting the preparations for Hurricane Dorian to understand where and how the CAF can assist. Liaison Officers are integrated into all emergency management organizations to expedite communications between organizations.



This is the fourth Operation LENTUS deployment for the CAF in 2019 and will be identified as Operation LENTUS 19-04.



Public Safety Canada is the lead agency for coordinating federal emergency response in Canada. CAF personnel are in continuous liaison with Public Safety, as well as with provincial authorities and our other federal partners.

