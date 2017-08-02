Canadian Guideline on Concussion in Sport

Developed by Parachute and its Expert Advisory Concussion Subcommittee , the Guideline is based on a review of the current scientific evidence and expert consensus on best practices for the evaluation and management of Canadian athletes who sustain a concussion during a sport activity.

This Guideline addresses 7 key areas:

Pre-season education Head injury recognition Onsite medical assessment Medical assessment Concussion management Multidisciplinary concussion care Return to sport