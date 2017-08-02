Based on the scientific evidence from the 5th International Consensus Statement on Concussion in Sport and developed with Parachute’s Expert Advisory Concussion Subcommittee, the comprehensive Canadian Guideline
aims to ensure that sport participants with suspected concussions receive timely and appropriate care, and proper management to allow them to return safely to their sport to continue training, competing, and enjoying a full, active life.
What is the Canadian Guideline on Concussion in Sport?
Developed by Parachute and its Expert Advisory Concussion Subcommittee, the Guideline is based on a review of the current scientific evidence and expert consensus on best practices for the evaluation and management of Canadian athletes who sustain a concussion during a sport activity.
This Guideline addresses 7 key areas:
- Pre-season education
- Head injury recognition
- Onsite medical assessment
- Medical assessment
- Concussion management
- Multidisciplinary concussion care
- Return to sport
Funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada, this Guideline is an important part of the Parachute-led Concussion Protocol Harmonization Project and creates the foundation for a more consistent approach to concussion across the country.
Who is this Guideline for?
This guideline is intended for use by all stakeholders who interact with athletes inside and outside the context of school and non-school based organized sports activity, including athletes, parents, coaches, officials, teachers, trainers, and licensed healthcare professionals.