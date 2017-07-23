Canadian Junior Angus Presents 2017 Scholarships Totalling $4,500

Liebreich is from Radville, Saskatchewan and has just completed the first month of her term as Robert C. McHaffie Junior Ambassador. She was one of 12 Canadian Junior Angus members that represented Canada at the World Angus Forum youth competition in Edinburgh that wrapped up earlier this month. Liebreich is currently working towards her Bachelor of Commerce degree at the University of British Columbia. Her family operation is Merit Cattle Co. In addition to 4-H involvement, she played competitive hockey and was also involved in the Junior Achievement program before starting university.
DeCorby is entering her third year of Animal Science at the University of Saskatchewan and has a special interest in feeding and animal nutrition. She has served as a director and secretary of the Saskatchewan Junior Angus Association. Her family operation is Section 7 Ranch. After graduation, she hopes to work as a feed representative while also managing her own purebred Angus operation.
Wood is studying Agricultural Business at the Dalhousie Faculty of Agriculture in Truro, Nova Scotia. Her goal is to become a financial advisor for farmers and agricultural businesses. She is currently president of the Maritime Junior Angus Association and the Maritime Director on the Canadian Junior Angus board. Since 2015 she has held a Seasonal Student Research Assistant position with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada where she works with organic field trials; makes field plans, plants crops, takes soil samples, suppresses weeds, extracts membranes and traps wire worms.
Congratulations to Macy, Alexis and Ella!
Canadian Junior Angus (CJA) is the national association for Angus youth up to age 21. CJA’s goal is to help prepare future cattlemen for the beef industry by educating and informing Juniors about the Angus industry.
Showdown began in 2000 as way for Juniors from across the nation to gather in one location to exhibit their Angus cattle in conformation divisions. It rotates to provinces throughout the country every July. This year a record 158 participants and more than 200 head of cattle took part in Showdown in Lloydminster, SK. There have been many different activities and contests added over the years with 16 competitions now available including print marketing, sales talk, judging, team judging, team grooming, photography, literature, art, scrapbooking, graphic design, farm sign, public speaking, Angus cook-off, best herdsman, showmanship, and conformation as the current competitions.