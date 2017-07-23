Canadian Junior Angus Presents 2017 Scholarships Totalling $4,500

Lloydminster, SK– Canadian Junior Angus has presented three young women with scholarships. Robert C. McHaffie Junior Ambassador Macy Liebreich received the first-place scholarship of $2,000; Alexis DeCorby of Rocanville, SK received the second-place scholarship of $1,500; and Ella Wood of Clyde River, PEI received the third-place scholarship of $1,000. The scholarships were presented at Showdown, the annual national Canadian Junior Angus show.





Liebreich is from Radville, Saskatchewan and has just completed the first month of her term as Robert C. McHaffie Junior Ambassador. She was one of 12 Canadian Junior Angus members that represented Canada at the World Angus Forum youth competition in Edinburgh that wrapped up earlier this month. Liebreich is currently working towards her Bachelor of Commerce degree at the University of British Columbia. Her family operation is Merit Cattle Co. In addition to 4-H involvement, she played competitive hockey and was also involved in the Junior Achievement program before starting university.

DeCorby is entering her third year of Animal Science at the University of Saskatchewan and has a special interest in feeding and animal nutrition. She has served as a director and secretary of the Saskatchewan Junior Angus Association. Her family operation is Section 7 Ranch. After graduation, she hopes to work as a feed representative while also managing her own purebred Angus operation.

Wood is studying Agricultural Business at the Dalhousie Faculty of Agriculture in Truro, Nova Scotia. Her goal is to become a financial advisor for farmers and agricultural businesses. She is currently president of the Maritime Junior Angus Association and the Maritime Director on the Canadian Junior Angus board. Since 2015 she has held a Seasonal Student Research Assistant position with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada where she works with organic field trials; makes field plans, plants crops, takes soil samples, suppresses weeds, extracts membranes and traps wire worms.

Congratulations to Macy, Alexis and Ella!

Canadian Junior Angus (CJA) is the national association for Angus youth up to age 21. CJA’s goal is to help prepare future cattlemen for the beef industry by educating and informing Juniors about the Angus industry.