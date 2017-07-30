Canadian Junior Angus Showdown 2017 Results

Regina, SK – Canadian Junior Angus is pleased to announce the winners from Showdown 2017 in Lloydminster, SK. Most awards were presented at the banquet on Saturday, July 22nd.

Creativity in Art Competition

The junior division (ages 9–12) champion was Rory Greenbank from Wawota, SK. Reserve champion was Wynton Brandl from Jarvie, AB.

The intermediate division (ages 13–16) was won by Carson Liebreich from Radville, SK and reserve was won by Connor Douglas from County of Barrhead, AB.

In the senior division (ages 17–21), Holly Somerville of Mountain, ON was selected champion and Meghan McGillivray of Kamloops, BC was reserve champion.

Best Herdsman

The Merit Cattle Co. family—Carson, Garrett and Macy Liebreich along with their stall mates/crew of Cooper Brokenshire, Kodie Doetzel, Riley Ingram and Keaton Kaufmann

Photography

Albertans took the junior division (ages 9–12) with champion Wynton Brandl from Jarvie and reserve champion Blake Roscoe from Marwayne.

Intermediate division (ages 13–16) champion is Darby Meyer from Kerrobert, SK and reserve champion is Madison Sibbald from Cochrane, AB.

In the senior division (ages 17–21), Payton Schwan from Swift Current, SK was selected champion and Makayla Hoffman of Effingham, KS was reserve champion.

Print Making

In the junior division (ages 9–12) champion was Kylie Willms and reserve champion was Lane Steen, both of Dundurn, SK.

Intermediate division (ages 13–16) champion is Forestburg, AB’s Keely Adams and reserve champion is Brielle Johnson from Peebles, SK.

In the senior division (ages 17–21), Ty Dietrich from Forestburg, AB was selected champion and Kodie Doetzel of Lipton, SK was reserve champion.

Public Speaking

In the junior division (ages 9–12) champion was Reece Wildman from Sangudo, AB and reserve champion was Callie Steen from Dundurn, SK.

Intermediate division (ages 13–16) champion is Connor Douglas from County of Barrhead, AB and reserve champion is Baxter Blair from McLean, SK.

In the senior division (ages 17–21), Makayla Hoffman from Effingham, KS was selected champion and Meghan McGillivray of Kamloops, BC was reserve champion.

Sales Talk

In the junior division (ages 9–12) champion was Callie Steen from Dundurn, SK and reserve champion was Reese Wildman from Sangudo, AB.

Intermediate division (ages 13–16) champion is Riley Leeson from Vauxhall, AB and reserve champion is Denver Bolton from Lansdowne, ON.

In the senior division (ages 17–21), Ty Dietrich from Forestburg, AB was selected champion and Meghan McGillivray of Kamloops, BC was reserve champion.

Judging

In the junior division (ages 9–12) champion was Kylie Willms and reserve champion was Colt Blacklock, both from Dundurn, SK.

Intermediate division (ages 13–16) champion is Baxter Blair from McLean, SK and reserve champion is Keaton Kaufman from Ceylon, SK.

In the senior division (ages 17–21), Paul Miller from Torrington, WY was selected champion and Bailey Dietrich from Forestburg, AB was reserve champion.

Literature Competition

In the junior division (ages 9–12) champion was Kasey Adams from Forestburg, AB and reserve champion was Wynton Brandl from Jarvie, AB.

Intermediate division (ages 13–16) champion is Riley Leeson from Vauxhall, AB and reserve champion is Keely Adams from Forestburg, AB.

In the senior division (ages 17–21), Meghan McGillivray of Kamloops, BC was selected champion and Anna Miller of Linden, CA was reserve champion.

Spirit of Youth Award

Chris Hambly from Bradford, ON received this award based on his enthusiasm, his work with younger members and for volunteering

to assist the organizers, throughout Showdown. His family operation is Gwillimdale Farms Ltd.

Team Grooming

The junior division (ages 9–12) champion team was Forestburg, Alberta’s Kasey Adams and Lexi Dietrich. The reserve champion team was Dundurn, Saskatchewan’s Kylie Willms and Colt Blacklock.

The champion intermediate (ages 13–16) team was Baxter Blair of McLean, SK and Keely Adams of Forestburg, AB. The reserve intermediate team was Kailey Brandl of Jarvie, AB and Brant Wallgren of Edgerton, AB.

In the senior division (ages 17–21) the champion team was Drayce Robertson of Lloydminster, AB and Jon Fox of Lloydminster, SK. The reserve team was Forestburg, AB brothers Ty Dietrich and Bailey Dietrich.

Team Judging

The junior division (ages 9–12) champion team was comprised of Kylie Willms from Dundurn, SK and Kasey Adams of Forestburg, AB. The reserve champion team was Colt Blacklock of Dundurn, SK and Eric Smith from Mankota, SK.

The champion intermediate (ages 13–16) team was Baxter Blair from McLean, SK and Chase Bruynooghe from Outlook, SK. The reserve intermediate team was Kailey Brandl from Jarvie, AB and Larrisa Rutten from Wawota, SK.

In the senior division (ages 17–21) the champion team was Paul D. Miller III from Torrington, WY and Kate Laycraft from Moose Jaw, SK. The reserve team was Bailey Dietrich of Forestburg, AB and Brittany Hunt from Rose Valley, SK.

Grand Aggregate

The junior division (ages 9–12) Grand Aggregate winner was Kasey Adams from Forestburg, AB. The reserve junior Grand Aggregate was presented to Kylie Willms of Dundurn, SK.

In the intermediate division (ages 13–16), the Grand Aggregate winner was Keely Adams from Forestburg, AB. Baxter Blair from McLean, SK was reserve intermediate Grand Aggregate.

The senior division (ages 17–21) Grand Aggregate was won by Meghan McGillivray of Kamloops, BC and reserve went to Ty Dietrich of Forestburg, AB.

Scrapbooking

In the junior division (ages 9–12) champion was Kylie Willms of Dundurn, SK and reserve champion was Kasey Adams from Forestburg, AB.

Intermediate division (ages 13–16) champion is Hillary Sauder from Hodgeville, SK and reserve champion is Keely Adams from Forestburg, AB.

In the senior division (ages 17–21), Meghan McGillivray of Kamloops, BC was selected champion and Chris Hargrave of Proton Station, ON was reserve champion.

Showmanship

In the junior division (ages 9–12) champion was Wynton Brandl from Jarvie, AB and reserve champion was Jorja Fox from Lloydminster, SK.

Intermediate division (ages 13–16) champion is Carson Liebreich from Radville, SK and reserve champion is Connor Douglas from Barrhead, AB.

In the senior division (ages 17–21), Jennifer Jones, Lloydminster, SK was selected champion and Kodie Doetzel from Lipton, SK was reserve champion.

Carson Liebreich took top honours as the supreme champion showman.

Conformation

The Canadian Class Champion is Red Jensen Annie 519C exhibited by Kyle Sibbald of Cochrane, AB.

In the Open Division, Grand Champion Female is Merit Socialite 5121C exhibited by Garrett Liebreich of Radville, SK and Reserve grand champion female is Family Ties Harvest Angel 39D exhibited by Darby Meyer from Kerrobert, SK.

In the Owned Division, Grand Champion Female goes to Kylie Sibbald of Cochrane, AB with Red Jensen Annie 519Cand Reserve Grand Champion Female goes to Maguire Blair of Drake, SK with Bar-E-L Erica 74A.

In the Commercial Division, Grand Champion Female is Holly exhibited by Hayden Nelson-Elliot of St. Brieux, SK. Reserve Grand Champion Female goes to Roslyn Pretty of Coronation, AB with Megan Fox AKA “Foxxy”.

Grand Champion Bull is Merit Shift 6094D exhibited Carson Liebreich of Radville, SK with and Reserve Grand Champion Bull is Merit Sting 7047E exhibited by Garrett Liebreich of Radville, SK.

Baxter Blair of McLean, SK won Grand Champion Steer with Ed and Reserve Grand Champion Steer is Bear exhibited by Cobi Quiring of Lloydminster, SK.

In the Conformation competition, cattle are judged on their physical structure and bovine makeup. The competition was held Saturday, July 22nd with judge Marlin LeBlanc of Estevan, SK.

Cook-off

Overall first place team was awarded to Team Coast-to-Coast Meal comprised of Maddy, Kalsie and Kylie Sibbald of Cochrane, AB; Jill and Cache McLerie of Red Deer County, AB; Brianna Kimmel of Lloydminster, AB; Makayla Hoffman of Effingham, KS; Garrett Lundago of Bassano, AB; Georgia and Hayes Howe of Empress, AB; Tyler and Terrance Jarvis of Hastings, ON and Alex Manson of Birch Hills, SK.

Contestants were evaluated on their ability to work as a team to prepare a dish featuring Angus beef. Participants were provided two steaks, a gas barbeque and utensils. Participants used their own spices and marinades as well as garnishes to present their dish. Additional awards were presented for best dressed team, most original dish and best taste. Dishes were judged by CAA CEO Rob Smith and President Brett Wildman.

Graphic Design

In the junior division (ages 9–12) the champion was Kylie Willms of Dundurn, SK and reserve was won by Kasey Adams from Forestburg, AB.

In the intermediate division (ages 13–16) champion awarded to Keely Adams from Forestburg, AB and reserve champion was awarded to Hillary Sauder from Hodgeville, SK.

In the senior division (ages 17–21), Ty Dietrich from Forestburg, AB was awarded champion and reserve champion went to Payton Schwan of Swift Current, SK.

Farm Sign

In the junior division (ages 9–12) the winner was Wynton Brandl from Jarvie, AB and the reserve champion was Jorja Fox of Lloydminster, SK.

The intermediate division (ages 13–16) champion was Kailey Brandl from Jarvie, AB and Maria Taschuk from Two Hills, AB won reserve champion.

Champion in the senior division (age 17–21) was awarded to Brianna Kimmel from Lloydminster, AB and reserve champion was Meghan McGillivray of Kamloops, BC.

In the Farm Sign Competition, Juniors prepare their sign before the show and judging takes place over the entire weekend. The judge circulates through the barns and evaluates the farm signs that are displayed in the stalls. The participants are judged on their originality, creativity and display of their farm sign. This year’s judge was CAA Senior Director of Business Development, BC/AB Brian Good.

Canadian Junior Angus is a group of Angus enthusiasts under the age of 21. Showdown began in 2000 as way for Juniors from across the nation to gather in one location to exhibit their Angus cattle in conformation divisions. It rotates to provinces throughout the country every July. This year a record 158 participants and more than 200 head of cattle took part in Showdown in Lloydminster, SK. There have been many different activities and contests added over the years with 16 competitions now available including print marketing, sales talk, judging, team judging, team grooming, photography, literature, art, scrapbooking, graphic design, farm sign, public speaking, Angus cook-off, best herdsman, showmanship, and conformation as the current competitions.

