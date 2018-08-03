Canadian Junior Angus Showdown 2018 Results - Gateway Gazette

Rocky View County, AB – Canadian Junior Angus is pleased to announce the winners from Showdown 2018 in Barrie, ON. Most awards were presented at the banquet on Saturday, July 21st. Juniors can compete in 16 different competitions at Showdown.

ART

The junior division (ages 9–12) champion was Chelsey Stephens of Troy, ON. Reserve champion was Riley Chowen of Thorndale, ON.

The intermediate division (ages 13–16) was won by Kathrynn Ashworth of Hampton, NB and reserve was won by Madison Ethier of Milverton, ON.

In the senior division (ages 17–21), Will Jermey of Ashern, MB was selected champion and Owen Chalmers of Oro-Medonte, ON was reserve champion.

Juniors that compete in the Art competition prepare a piece of art at home that is related to the Angus industry and bring it to Showdown for judging. The pieces of art vary from drawings to welding projects and are judged based on creativity, originality and quality.

HERDSMAN

McNiven Farms—Lucy and Josephine McNiven of Oro-Medonte, ON along with their stall mates/crew of Andrew and Larissa VanDeursen were the herdsman winners for Showdown 2018. The award was presented at the Showdown banquet on Saturday, July 21st in Barrie, Ontario.

The Herdsman competition is based on cattle display. Each stall area was judged throughout Showdown based on cleanliness, organization, clean and well-groomed animals and teamwork.

PHOTOGRAPHY

Junior division (ages 9–12) champion is Susannah Sinclair from Fergus, ON and reserve champion is Lauren Irvine from Geulph, ON.

Intermediate division (ages 13–16) champion is Carson Liebreich from Radville, SK and reserve champion is Madison Ethier from Milverton, ON.

In the senior division (ages 17–21), Wade Olynyk from Goodeve, SK was selected champion and Ashley McConnell from Kincardine, ON was reserve champion.

Participants in the Photography Competition submitted an Angus themed photo which included animals, scenery, or animals and people. Winners were determined based on clarity, quality and subject matter. Judge for this competition was Craig Scott of GRP Photography Ltd.

MARKETING

In the junior division (ages 9–12) champion was Riley Chowen, of Thorndale, ON.

Intermediate division (ages 13–16) champion is Jessica Davey, of Saskatoon, SK and reserve champion is Kathrynn Ashworth of Hampton, NB.

In the senior division (ages 17–21), Meghan McGillivray from Kamloops, BC was selected champion and Michaela Chalmers of Oro-Medonte, ON was reserve champion.

Print Marketing competitors are required to make a print ad at Showdown with materials supplied by Canadian Junior Angus. Participants in the peewee division can promote anything that they like with their ad while participants in the junior, intermediate and senior divisions were asked to prepare an ad marketing their operation and/or items from their operation such as animals, embryos, etc. The competition was judged by Tom MacDonald, Bill Jackson and Don Currie.

PUBLIC SPEAKING

In the junior division (ages 9–12) champion was Grace Dudgeon of Dobbinton, ON and reserve champion was Riley Chowen of Thorndale, ON.

Intermediate division (ages 13–16) champion is Lucy McNiven of Oro-Medonte, ON and reserve champion is Morgan Davey of Saskatoon, SK.

In the senior division (ages 17–21), Chris Jermey of Ashern, MB was selected champion and Charlene Elliot Kenilworth, ON was reserve champion.

Public Speaking requires the Juniors to prepare and deliver a quality speech relating to Angus cattle, the beef industry, Showdown or Junior activities. Participants are judged on their confidence while speaking as well as the speech content and organization. Judges were Janette Currie, Isobel Vancise and Sylvia Jackson.

SALES TALK

In the junior division (ages 9–12) champion was Riley Chowen from Thorndale, ON and reserve champion was Susannah Sinclair from Fergus, ON.

Intermediate division (ages 13–16) champion is Jessica Davey of Saskatoon, SK and reserve champion was Nolan Chalmers of Oro-Medonte, ON.

In the senior division (ages 17–21), Heidi Tymko from St. Paul, AB was selected champion and Michaela Chalmers of Oro-Medonte, ON was reserve champion.

Juniors who compete in the Sales Talk Competition prepare a sales pitch and deliver it to a judge. This year’s topics were: sell your favourite cow/heifer/bull (junior topic); market yourself as a herd manager (intermediate topic); and market your farm’s Angus beef to a restaurant (senior). The judges were Tom MacDonald, Bill Jackson and Don Currie. Juniors are judged on their professionalism, originality and marketing skills.

JUDGING

In the junior division (ages 9–12) champion was Grace Dudgeon of Dobbinton, ON and reserve champion was Riley Chowen from Thorndale, ON.

Intermediate division (ages 13–16) champion is Terrence Jarvis from Hastings, ON and reserve champion is Hillary Sauder from Hodgeville, SK.

In the senior division (ages 17–21), Hailie Conley from Belleville, ON was selected champion and Alexandria Petit from Napean, ON was reserve champion.

Participants in this competition are required to judge a class of four heifers on the traits they look for in a quality female. They are marked on their placing as well as their reasons for placing the class the way that they did. Tammi Ribey judged the competition.

LITERATURE

In the junior division (ages 9–12) champion was Grace Dudgeon of Dobbinton, ON and reserve champion was Lauren Irvine of Guelph, ON.

Intermediate division (ages 13–16) champion is Madison Ethier of Milverton, ON and reserve champion is Katelynn Redner of Warkworth, ON.

In the senior division (ages 17–21), Alexis DeCorby of Rocanville, SK was selected champion and Macy Liebreich of Radville, SK was reserve champion.

Youth participating in the Literature Competition compose a poem, essay, story or other type of literature with an agriculture theme and submit it for judging at Showdown. Entries are judged based on their use of proper grammar, creativity, and quality of writing. This year’s competition was judged by Sylvia Jackson.

SPIRIT OF YOUTH

Canadian Junior Angus is pleased to announce Alexis DeCorby of Rocanville, SK as the winner of the Spirit of Youth Award at Showdown 2018. DeCorby received this award based on her enthusiasm, leadership, and her work with younger members.

TEAM GROOMING

The junior division (ages 9–12) champion team was Grace Dudgeon from Dobbinton, ON and Riley Chowen of Thorndale, ON. The reserve champion team was Chelsey Stephens from Troy, ON and Susannah Sinclair from Fergus, ON.

The champion intermediate (ages 13–16) team was Cole Fallis from Selwyn, ON and Brent Clysdale from Keene, ON. The reserve intermediate team was Braiden Hassen from East Garafraxa, ON and Madison Ethier from Milverton, ON.

In the senior division (ages 17–21) the champion team was Garrett Liebreich from Radville, SK and Clay Howe from Glencoe, ON. The reserve team was Braydon Thompson from Lloydminster, SK and Jarrett Hargrave from Proton Station, ON.

Team grooming participants are judged on their ability to prepare a calf for showing within 10–20 minutes depending on the availability of power. They are also judged on their teamwork and level of knowledge on the importance of preparing the animal for showing. The Juniors are responsible for finding their own partner and animal to groom. The competition was judged by John Vancise.

TEAM JUDGING

The junior division (ages 9–12) champion team was comprised of Grace Dudgeon from Dobbinton, ON and Lauren Irvine from Guelph, ON. The reserve champion team was Chelsey Stephens of Troy, ON and Susannah Sinclair of Fergus, ON.

The champion intermediate (ages 13–16) team was Braiden Hassen from East Garafraxa, ON and Avery Talbot from Guelph, ON. The reserve intermediate team was Terrence Jarvis from Hastings, ON and Carson Liebreich from Radville, SK.

In the senior division (ages 17–21) the champion team was Brad Regts from Dover Centre, ON and Charlene Elliot from Kenilworth, ON. The reserve team was Hailey Conley from Belleville, ON and Tyler Jarvis from Hastings, ON.

Tammi Ribey judged and Don McNalty announced for the competition

To compete in this event, participants had to place in the top six for their age division in the Judging Competition. The top six were randomly placed on teams to compete in team judging. Team judging competitors are evaluated on their ability to judge a class of heifers. During the competition, the acting judge is judged on their placing of the class as well as their ability to present reasons over the microphone. The ring person is judged on their ability to keep the cattle organized and in good order in the ring.

GRAND AGGREGATES

The junior division (ages 9–12) Grand Aggregate winner was Grace Dudgeon of Dobbinton, ON. The reserve junior Grand Aggregate was presented to Riley Chowen of Thorndale, ON.

In the intermediate division (ages 13–16), the Grand Aggregate winner was Hillary Sauder of Hodgeville, SK. Madison Ethier of Milverton, ON was reserve intermediate Grand Aggregate.

The senior division (ages 17–21) Grand Aggregate was won by Jarrett Hargrave of Proton Station, ON who is the first Junior to win Grand Aggregate at all levels; he won as a junior and intermediate as well. Reserve

Grand Aggregate went to Ashley McConnell of Kincardine, ON.

New for this year, the Canadian Angus Foundation awarded the top six intermediate aggregates with $500.00 scholarships. In addition to Hillary and Madison, Nolan Chalmers, Jessica Davey, Braiden Hassen and Owen Dudgeon also received this scholarship.

To compete for this award, Juniors must compete in at least eight of the following Showdown competitions: conformation, showmanship, literature, scrapbook, photography, art, graphic design, team grooming, individual judging, print marketing, sales talk, farm sign and public speaking. Competitors receive aggregate points based on participation and how they place in all competitions. At the end of all the competitions, the individual with the most points is named the grand aggregate for the year. The grand aggregates are presented with a cash award and a buckle and the reserve aggregates are presented with a cash award at the final Showdown banquet.

SCRAPBOOK

In the junior division (ages 9–12) champion was Lauren Irvine of Guelph, ON and reserve champion was Riley Chowen of Thorndale, ON.

Intermediate division (ages 13–16) champion is Lucy McNiven of Oro-Medonte, ON and reserve champion is Nolan Chalmers of Oro-Medonte, ON.

In the senior division (ages 17–21), Ashley McConnell of Kincardine, ON was selected champion and Chris Hargrave of Proton Station, ON was reserve champion.

Participants in the Scrapbook competition create a scrapbook at home with a theme of cattle events they have attended or educating other Juniors about their operation. Scrapbooks are judged on their creativity and originality. This year’s judge was Judy MacDonald.

SHOWMANSHIP

In the junior division (ages 9–12) champion was Chelsey Stephens from Troy, ON and reserve champion was Luke Kemp from Blackstock, ON.

Intermediate division (ages 13–16) champion is Owen Dudgeon from Dobbinton, ON and reserve champion is Carson Liebreich from Radville, SK.

In the senior division (ages 17–21), Davis Schmidt, Watrous, SK was selected champion and Garrett Liebreich of Radville, SK was reserve champion.

Owen Dudgeon took top honours as the supreme champion showman.

Showmanship is judged separately from the Conformation competition. Participants were evaluated on their showmanship skills including presentation of themselves and how their animal was shown. The judge was Jamie O’Shea.

CONFROMATION

The Canadian Class Champion is Harprey Miss Middlebrook 10E exhibited by Chris Hargrave Proton Station,

ON.

In the Open Division, Grand Champion Female is WMC Favorite 56Y exhibited by Carson Liebreich of Radville, SK and Reserve grand champion female is Vos Vegas Black Pearl 6E exhibited by Hailie Conley from Belleville, ON.

In the Owned Division, Grand Champion Female goes to Lauren Irvine of Guelph, ON with 047 GF Allegra 200E and Reserve Grand Champion Female to Brent Clysdale of Keene, ON with Jamesview Queen 22E.

In the Commercial Division, Grand Champion Female is Kade’s Hartley 34A exhibited by Kade Earley of Kerwood, ON. Reserve Grand Champion Female goes to Ashley McConnell of Kincardine, ON with Bailey.

Grand Champion Bull is Lazy JB Compound Effect 6011 exhibited by Cole Fallis, Selwyn, ON and Reserve Grand Champion Bull is Polestar American Pie exhibited by Denver Bolton of Lansdowne, ON.

Chris Hargrave of Proton Station, ON won Grand Champion Steer with Chuck and Reserve Grand Champion Steer is Louie exhibited by Ashley McConnell of Kincardine, ON.

In the Conformation competition, cattle are judged on their physical structure and bovine makeup. The competition was held Saturday, July 21st with judge Dwayne Miller.

COOK-OFF

Overall first place team was awarded to Team Letter Kenney comprised of Michaela, Evan and Owen Chalmers of Oro-Medonte, ON and Roan Bosch of Coutts, AB.

Contestants were evaluated on their ability to work as a team to prepare a dish featuring Angus beef. Participants were provided two steaks, a gas barbeque and utensils. Participants used their own spices and marinades as well as garnishes to present their dish. Additional awards were presented for best dressed team, most original dish and best taste. Dishes were judged by CAA President Trevor Welch and John Tarantello with Macgregor’s Meat & Seafood.

GRAPHIC DESIGN

In the junior division (ages 9–12) the champion was Lauren Irvine of Guelph, ON and reserve was won by Luke Kemp of Blackstock, ON.

In the intermediate division (ages 13–16) the champion was Justin Walker of Geulph, ON and reserve champion was awarded to Nolan Chalmers of Oro-Medonte, ON.

In the senior division (ages 17–21), Jarrett Hargrave of Proton Station, ON was awarded champion and reserve champion went to Rebecca Redner of Warkworth, ON.

Juniors can participate in 16 different competitions at Showdown. Participants in the Graphic Design Competition create an ad using their computer at home and bring it to Showdown for judging. The ads are judged on their originality, eye appeal and information and must promote the Angus breed, the beef industry or an individual herd. This year’s judge was Ben Wright.

FARM SIGN

In the junior division (ages 9–12) the winner was Grace Dudgeon of Dobbinton, ON and the reserve champion was Riley Chowen of Thorndale, ON.

The intermediate division (ages 13–16) champion was Cole Fallis of Selwyn, ON and Owen Dudgeon of Dobbinton, ON won reserve champion.

Champion in the senior division (age 17–21) was awarded to Ashley McConnell of Kincardine, ON and reserve champion was Macy Liebreich of Radville, SK.

In the Farm Sign Competition, Juniors prepare their sign before the show and judging takes place over the entire weekend. The judge circulates through the barns and evaluates the farm signs that are displayed in the stalls. The participants are judged on their originality, creativity and display of their farm sign. This year’s judge was CAA Senior Director of Business Development, BC/AB Brian Good.

Canadian Junior Angus is a group of Angus enthusiasts under the age of 21. Showdown began in 2000 as way for Juniors from across the nation to gather in one location to exhibit their Angus cattle in conformation divisions. It rotates to provinces throughout the country every July. This year 98 participants and 143 head of cattle took part in Showdown. There have been many different activities and contests added over the years with 16 competitions now available including print marketing, sales talk, judging, team judging, team grooming, photography, literature, art, scrapbooking, graphic design, farm sign, public speaking, Angus cook-off, best herdsman, showmanship, and conformation as the current competitions.