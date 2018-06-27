Canadian Multiculturalism Day statement from United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney - Gateway Gazette

EDMONTON, AB (June 27, 2018) – Throughout our history, Canada has been shaped by those who came to our shores from all around the world and worked hard to build a better life for themselves and their families.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Canadian Multiculturalism Act adopted under the leadership of former Conservative Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. It is an opportunity for all Albertans to celebrate their cultural heritage, and to express appreciation for the values of freedom, democracy and the rule of law that we all enjoy.

Alberta’s future depends on us growing together. That is why multiculturalism programs across this province continue to encourage all Canadians to embrace our shared values, history and institutions and to build a strong, integrated society.

As Leader of the United Conservatives, I join Albertans in celebrating our country’s history of welcoming people from all over the world as equal and proud members of the Canadian family.