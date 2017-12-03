Canadian Paralympic Committee Announces Broadcast and Digital Partnerships for PyeongChang Paralympic Games

CBC/Radio-Canada remains Canada’s Paralympic Network through 2020

thanks to multi-Games partnership with the Canadian Paralympic Committee

The Canadian Paralympic Committee and CBC/Radio-Canada announced their first-ever multi-Games partnership renewal.

The agreement will see the national public broadcaster remain Canada’s Paralympic Network through the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The extended partnership begins with coverage of the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games, March 9-18, 2018. The announcement was made during a live event celebrating the 100-day countdown to the start of the Games, hosted by CBC’s Scott Russell and Radio-Canada’s Jean St-Onge.

The Games are expected to attract up to 670 athletes competing in 80 medal events. Canada expects to send a full team competing in all five sports with approximately 55 athletes, with a total team size of approximately 115 (includes coaches and support staff).

“We are thrilled to continue to lead the delivery of the most comprehensive coverage ever in Canada for a Paralympic Games,” said Martin Richard, Executive Director, Communications and Brand for the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

“We are thankful to CBC/Radio Canada and our other media and corporate partners for investing in growing the awareness of the Paralympic brand through broadcast and digital media. We anticipate that Canadians will enthusiastically embrace the opportunity to follow their team on television and online.”

Through a pioneering and award-winning Broadcast model, the Canadian Paralympic Committee has secured the broadcast rights to the PyeongChang 2018 and the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. It will continue to lead a Consortium of media partners to create the best-ever coverage to ensure Canadians are connected to their Paralympic Team.

“We are proud to further our commitment to provide audiences in Canada with even greater access to Canada’s athletes and their sports through this unprecedented partnership with the Canadian Paralympic Committee,” said Greg Stremlaw, executive director, CBC Sports, general manager, Olympics and chef de mission, PyeongChang 2018.

“As Canada’s Paralympic Network, we are dedicated to strengthening the connection between Canadians and the para sport community through world-class storytelling and increased levels of coverage of events like the Paralympic Games.”

Consortium partners are CBC/Radio Canada, AMI, Sportsnet, Twitter, Facebook, Send to News and Videogami, as well as our presenting corporate partners Toyota, Canadian Tire, Petro Canada, and supporting partners CIBC and Bell.

The five sports on the Paralympic Winter Games program are: wheelchair curling, Para ice hockey (formerly known as sledge hockey), Para alpine skiing, Para snowboard and Para nordic, which includes cross country and biathlon events.

CBC/Radio-Canada played a leading role in the Canadian Paralympic Broadcast Media Consortium that was honoured earlier this year by the International Paralympic Committee with the Paralympic Media Award for extraordinary broadcast coverage.

The award recognizes the TV or radio broadcaster that presented the highest quality and most dynamic coverage of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. The award-winning consortium was assembled by the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

The Canadian Paralympic Media Consortium has committed to deliver unprecedented levels of coverage to Canadians throughout the 2018 and 2020 Paralympic Games including more broadcast and live-streaming coverage than ever before.

CBC’s English-language coverage of PyeongChang 2018 will include daily television broadcasts throughout the 10-day event, including live coverage of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, as well as multiple live competition streams each day.

Radio-Canada’s French-language coverage will also include the Opening and Closing Ceremonies as well as live-streaming competition coverage and television broadcasts each weekend.

Additional details regarding PyeongChang Paralympic Games will be announced closer to the start of the games.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

